Gabriel Johnson joins former Brighouse Town striker partner Aaron Martin at Guiseley AFC

Gabriel Johnson has joined former strike partner Aaron Martin at National League North outfit Guiseley AFC.

The Brighouse Town forward scored 10 goals, and notched close to 20 assists, in 33 games for Vill Powell's side last season.

Johnson had been on the lookout for a new club, with Scarborough Athletic and York City also having reported interest in the striker.

But despite the interest from elsewhere, Johnson admits that Guiseley was always his preferred destination.

"This is a step up for me and I want to be ready for when pre-season training starts," he said.

"Aaron and I worked well together at Brighouse Town last season. We will be hoping to replicate that at Guiseley.

RECAP: Aaron Martin joins Guiseley AFC

“I am looking forward to the challenge of stepping up a level to a club a lot bigger than the one I was at and it gives you an opportunity to be seen on a bigger stage.

"I have heard good things about the club from some of my friends who have played there so I can’t wait to get started.”

He added: "Guiseley were top of my list, there is a good stadium, a good set of fans and I spoke to some from last season and they all recommended the club to me.

“Playing with Aaron (Martin) again was key, I got 18 assists last season, he got 30 goals so we want to recreate that partnership again.

“I’m looking to hit the ground running, I can’t wait to make this step up and go to big stadiums and make a real impact."

Meanwhile, Brighouse Town have signed defender Joe Wilkinson from Ossett United and Tom Brennan from Penistone Church.

For more on Brighouse's new recruits pick up a copy of tomorrow's Halifax Courier or Brighouse Echo.