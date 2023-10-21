News you can trust since 1853
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Game on! Shaymen's home game against Kidderminster Harriers given the go ahead after pitch inspection

FC Halifax Town’s home game with Kidderminster Harriers will go ahead after passing a pitch inspection.
By Tom Scargill
Published 21st Oct 2023, 07:48 BST
The Shay pitch was inspected at 7.30am today and deemed playable, despite recent heavy rainfall in the borough.

Posting on social media, The Shaymen said: “Following this mornings pitch inspection, the pitch has been deemed playable. We’ll see you all later.”