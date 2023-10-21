Game on! Shaymen's home game against Kidderminster Harriers given the go ahead after pitch inspection
FC Halifax Town’s home game with Kidderminster Harriers will go ahead after passing a pitch inspection.
The Shay pitch was inspected at 7.30am today and deemed playable, despite recent heavy rainfall in the borough.
Posting on social media, The Shaymen said: “Following this mornings pitch inspection, the pitch has been deemed playable. We’ll see you all later.”