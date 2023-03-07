News you can trust since 1853
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Gateshead.

By Tom Scargill
58 minutes ago
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Gateshead v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Who remembers this night at Gateshead?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FzrhmA21Z40

Stat

Halifax have only won on one of their last seven visits to Gateshead, excluding penalties

Town’s last visit here

A 1-1 draw in December 2018 - Town scorer was Jordan Preston, after a minute, cancelled out by ex-Town man Scott Boden.

Halifax team that day: S Johnson, M Duckworth, R Sellers, N Clarke, M Brown, N Maher, J Ferry, M Kosylo, D Southwell, B Tomlinson, J Preston. Subs: S Rowley, J Staunton, J Hanson, S Odelusi, J Edwards

Line up

I suppose it’s the closest thing Town have had to a settled side in a while, and the closest thing to Millington knowing his strongest 11 for a while too. One of the problems this season has been the constant chopping and changing to the team so when the opportunity presents itself for a bit of continuity, CM would be foolish not to take it. But great to have the likes of J Senior, Summerfield and Warburton knocking on the door.

Stat

Halifax have only won twice in their last 15 matches, excluding penalties

Martin

Former Town loanee Aaron Martin on the bench for Gateshead

Gateshead

Marshall, Tinkler, Richardson, Pye, Francis, Whelan, Olley, Conteh, Ward, Dinanga, Campbell. Subs: Martin, Montgomery, Magnay, Storey, Pani.

Shaymen

Jack Senior returns on the bench for Town in place of Rob Harker, Otherwise, Town unchanged

Last time they met

A brace from Mani Dieseruvwe earned Town a 2-0 win over Gateshead at The Shay in September.

One to watch

Midfielder and captain Greg Olley recorded 28 assists in all competitions last season and was named in the National League North team of the season.

