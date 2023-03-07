Gateshead v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Gateshead.
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
A 1-1 draw in December 2018 - Town scorer was Jordan Preston, after a minute, cancelled out by ex-Town man Scott Boden.
Halifax team that day: S Johnson, M Duckworth, R Sellers, N Clarke, M Brown, N Maher, J Ferry, M Kosylo, D Southwell, B Tomlinson, J Preston. Subs: S Rowley, J Staunton, J Hanson, S Odelusi, J Edwards
I suppose it’s the closest thing Town have had to a settled side in a while, and the closest thing to Millington knowing his strongest 11 for a while too. One of the problems this season has been the constant chopping and changing to the team so when the opportunity presents itself for a bit of continuity, CM would be foolish not to take it. But great to have the likes of J Senior, Summerfield and Warburton knocking on the door.
Marshall, Tinkler, Richardson, Pye, Francis, Whelan, Olley, Conteh, Ward, Dinanga, Campbell. Subs: Martin, Montgomery, Magnay, Storey, Pani.
A brace from Mani Dieseruvwe earned Town a 2-0 win over Gateshead at The Shay in September.