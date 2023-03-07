Gateshead v FC Halifax Town LIVE

I suppose it’s the closest thing Town have had to a settled side in a while, and the closest thing to Millington knowing his strongest 11 for a while too. One of the problems this season has been the constant chopping and changing to the team so when the opportunity presents itself for a bit of continuity, CM would be foolish not to take it. But great to have the likes of J Senior, Summerfield and Warburton knocking on the door.