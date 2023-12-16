Gateshead v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the game as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Gateshead v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Shaymen
Luke Summerfield has to be considered a doubt after being forced off at half-time on Tuesday night with a calf problem. If he does miss out, you'd fancy Thomson-Sommers to come in for him. Elsewhere, Rob Harker may be a contender to replace Aaron Cosgrave in attack, while Angelo Cappello could be pushing for a start as well. We'll find out in around 25 minutes.
Thoughts
Nearly a month since I last saw The Shaymen in action at Aldershot. Since then they've had two games called off and been knocked out of the FA Trophy at the first attempt while I was on holiday. Wouldn't exactly have been my first choice to have them playing at Gateshead looking to get back to form as The Heed are above Town in the table and seem to score goals for fun. Halifax can only dream of the goalscoring prowess that Gateshead offer, with a couple of dangerous forwards in Dinanga and Wearne. Heed play really good football by all accounts and are more than capable of hitting, 3, 4 or more in a game. Town have been excellent defensively this season but that will be strongly tested today
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Gateshead.
We'll bring you all the updates as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.