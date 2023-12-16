Gateshead v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Nearly a month since I last saw The Shaymen in action at Aldershot. Since then they've had two games called off and been knocked out of the FA Trophy at the first attempt while I was on holiday. Wouldn't exactly have been my first choice to have them playing at Gateshead looking to get back to form as The Heed are above Town in the table and seem to score goals for fun. Halifax can only dream of the goalscoring prowess that Gateshead offer, with a couple of dangerous forwards in Dinanga and Wearne. Heed play really good football by all accounts and are more than capable of hitting, 3, 4 or more in a game. Town have been excellent defensively this season but that will be strongly tested today