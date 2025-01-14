Gateshead v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Gateshead 1-3 Halifax
Town finally kick off 2025 with a bang
Good save by Johnson to deny Sheaf from close range
Follow up cross also cleared by Town
Taken short, cross cleared
12th corner of the night for Gateshead
Gateshead ending the game with a whimper, much like they’ve played for the most part to be honest
Cross from the left is held by Sam Johnson
5 added mins
Shot by Williams is deflected but easily saved by Johnson
Attendance: 685 (68 away)
Cross from the right and then one from the left fail to produce a chance for Gateshead
Richardson on for Jones
Low shot from the edge of the box goes narrowly wide from the hosts
Gateshead corner cleared
Cross by High skims the bar on its way out of play
Game largely being played in Town’s half now but Gateshead offering very little actual threat
Town sitting deeper a lot more now but Gateshead failing to turn their territorial superiority into chances
Jenkins on for Wright
