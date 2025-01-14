Live

Gateshead v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Jan 2025, 18:20 BST
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Gateshead.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as they happen as well as an on the whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:41 BST

FT

Gateshead 1-3 Halifax

Town finally kick off 2025 with a bang

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:40 BST

94

Good save by Johnson to deny Sheaf from close range

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:39 BST

93

Follow up cross also cleared by Town

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:38 BST

93

Taken short, cross cleared

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:38 BST

93

12th corner of the night for Gateshead

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:37 BST

92

Gateshead ending the game with a whimper, much like they’ve played for the most part to be honest

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:36 BST

91

Cross from the left is held by Sam Johnson

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:36 BST

90

5 added mins

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:35 BST

90

Shot by Williams is deflected but easily saved by Johnson

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:34 BST

89

Attendance: 685 (68 away)

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:32 BST

87

Cross from the right and then one from the left fail to produce a chance for Gateshead

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:31 BST

86

Richardson on for Jones

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:31 BST

86

Low shot from the edge of the box goes narrowly wide from the hosts

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:30 BST

85

Gateshead corner cleared

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:29 BST

84

Cross by High skims the bar on its way out of play

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:29 BST

83

Game largely being played in Town’s half now but Gateshead offering very little actual threat

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:26 BST

80

Town sitting deeper a lot more now but Gateshead failing to turn their territorial superiority into chances

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:24 BST

79

Jenkins on for Wright

