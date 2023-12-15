Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Gateshead.

Gateshead v FC Halifax Town preview
Venue: Gateshead International Stadium
Date: Saturday, December 16
Kick-off: 12.30pm
Referee: Gareth Rhodes has shown 53 yellow cards and five red cards in 11 games this season. Took charge of Gateshead's 2-2 home draw with Oldham and Halifax's 2-1 win over Kidderminster earlier this campaign.
Odds: Gateshead 11/20, draw 13/5, Halifax 19/4
In the league this season
Gateshead: PL21 W10 D6 L5 F47 A27 GD20 Pts36
Halifax: PL22 W8 D8 L6 F24 A21 GD3 Pts32
Last five games
Gateshead: Dorking (h) W 6-0, Barnet (a) W 2-0, Solihull (a) W 2-1, Southend (h) D 1-1, Rochdale (FAT a) W 5-1
Halifax: Maidenhead (a) L 1-0, Wealdstone (h) W 1-0, Fylde (h) D 2-2, Aldershot (a) L 1-0, Altrincham (FAT h) D 0-0 (lost on penalties)
Scorers
Gateshead: Dinanga (16), Wearne (10, Hunter (5), Olley (5), Chadwick (5), McBride (5), Hannant (4), Francis (3), Richardson (2), Booty (2), Whelan, Tinkler
Halifax: Alli (5) Harker (4), Senior (3), Hoti (2), Evans, Cummings, Summerfield, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Wright, Hunter
Manager: Former Newcastle and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Rob Elliot has been in interim charge for around a month after the departure of Mike Williamson to MK Dons and has maintained The Heed's top seven position in the table and their goalscoring prowess as a team.
Last season: 14th in National League
One to watch: Former Telford, Stevenage and Altrincham forward Marcus Dinanga made his loan move to Gateshead permanent in February and has barely stopped scoring since. Only four players have scored more than him in the National League this season.
Head-to-head: Played 67, Gateshead wins 26, draws 23, Halifax wins 18
Last time they met: Luke Hannant was sent-off as the teams drew 0-0 at The Shay in August.
Match facts: Only leaders Chesterfield have scored more goals in the National League this season than Gateshead (47)
Gateshead have failed to score in five of their last six games against Halifax and haven’t beaten The Shaymen in their last 16 matches against them.
Halifax have the best defensive record in the fifth tier this season, conceding only 21 goals in 22 games.
Halifax have failed to score in three of their last five matches, but Gateshead have scored 16 times in their last five outings.
Only Dagenham and Redbridge have conceded fewer away goals this season in the division than Halifax (11)
Gateshead are the only side in the division to have two players on double figures for goals this season (Dinanga and Wearne)
Halifax have failed to score in the first-half in any of their last six games.
Saturday's National League fixtures:
Gateshead v Halifax
Southend v Bromley
Aldershot v Eastleigh
Altrincham v Fylde
Boreham W v Oxford C
Ebbsfleet v Barnet
Maidenhead v Kidderminster
Rochdale v York
Hartlepool v Chesterfield
Dorking W v Woking
Solihull M v Oldham
Dag & Red v Wealdstone