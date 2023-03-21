News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
5 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
6 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
6 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
11 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
12 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

General tickets and coach travel to Shaymen's FA Trophy semi-final at Altrincham to go on sale tomorrow

General tickets and coach travel to FC Halifax Town's FA Trophy semi-final at Altrincham will go on sale at around midday tomorrow (Wednesday) lunchtime.

By Tom Scargill
Published 21st Mar 2023, 21:18 GMT- 1 min read

Town fans will be able to buy a maximum of two tickets per person.

Tickets have been available online for season ticket holders, with Halifax being given an allocation of 956 tickets, and can only be ordered on the club’s website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Shaymen are running an official supporters’ coach to Altrincham, subsided by the club and priced at £10 per head, available on a first come first served basis.

FC Halifax Town fans. Photo: Marcus Branston
FC Halifax Town fans. Photo: Marcus Branston
FC Halifax Town fans. Photo: Marcus Branston
Most Popular

Town take on Altrincham on Saturday, April 1, with a place in the final at Wembley on Sunday, May 21 at stake.

AltrinchamFA TrophyTicketsHalifaxWembley