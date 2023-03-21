General tickets and coach travel to Shaymen's FA Trophy semi-final at Altrincham to go on sale tomorrow

Town fans will be able to buy a maximum of two tickets per person.

Tickets have been available online for season ticket holders, with Halifax being given an allocation of 956 tickets, and can only be ordered on the club’s website.

The Shaymen are running an official supporters’ coach to Altrincham, subsided by the club and priced at £10 per head, available on a first come first served basis.

FC Halifax Town fans. Photo: Marcus Branston