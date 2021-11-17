Goals galore for FC Halifax Town in Alsager Town friendly
FC Halifax Town had their shooting boots on for their friendly game at North West Counties League side Alsager Town on Tuesday, winning 7-1.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 8:39 am
Updated
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 8:40 am
Halifax dominated from the start and hit the woodwork before opening up a 3-0 lead in the first half.
The visitors added four more to their tally on the resumption before the Bullets grabbed a late consolation.
Meanwhile, Halifax will travel to Northern Premier League East leaders Liversedge in the West Riding County Cup quarter-finals.
Sedge defeated Barnoldswick Town 3-0 on Tuesday evening to secure safe passage in the competition. The date for the quarter-final is to be confirmed.