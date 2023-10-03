FC Halifax Town got their season back on track with a 2-1 win at Woking thanks to Tylor Golden's dramatic winner deep into added time.

Kingfield Stadium

Tunji Akinola put Woking ahead just before half-time, but Angelo Cappello's penalty put Halifax level before Golden's winner.

Chris Millington bemoaned his side not getting the rub of the green after Saturday's defeat to Eastleigh.

And he was probably feeling the same after Woking took the lead with a shot Sam Johnson should really have saved.

But, irony of ironies after Saturday, The Shaymen were awarded a penalty to drag them level before they snatched a precious three points.

Questions remain over where Town's next win is coming from and how they can start becoming more of an attacking threat.

But after falling behind and Halifax struggling for form, this has to go down as a big win.

Other than harmless shots by Padraig Amond and Milli Alli, the first quarter of the game held little interest.

Both teams failed to convince going forward, looking much better at the back.

It was bitty, gritty and a bit......other words that might rhyme.

Cappello had a shot deflected into the side-netting just before the half-hour mark before, from the corner, a loose pass by Ryan Galvin gifted Woking a counter attack from which Dennon Lewis’ shot was saved and then Zak Bradshaw put the rebound wide with the goal gaping.

Jim Kellerman then hit the top of the bar as the hosts started to find their feet.

There was very little sustained possession or pressure from Town, with too many attacks breaking down before they'd got going.

Alli pounced on an error at the back ten minutes before the break but fired off target; the stand-in striker was often too isolated up top, with Halifax's back three rather than their attacking trio the ones impressing.

It was all a bit unrefined and disjointed from The Shaymen. Only Florent Hoti and Golden produced some finesse to their play.

Other than that, there was a lot of toil but little progress or end product. The Shaymen were again better off the ball than on it, not really imposing themselves.

Excellent defending by Adam Senior and Jamie Stott had helped keep Woking reasonably quiet until Johnson was unable to stop Akinola's shot from 20 yards, which was swerving but straight at him.

The manner of the goal and its timing were both difficult to take. After some good defending, it seemed a soft way to fall behind.

Town took their time to get going after the interval. Galvin curled a shot wide in the 57th minute, but moments later, Lewis volleyed narrowly over after Alfie Pavey's nod down, emphasising Woking's greater effectiveness in attack.

The ineffective Andrew Oluwabori - one of three to come in as well as Jordan Keane and Senior - was replaced by the returning Aaron Cosgrave as Halifax continued to look second best.

If either side appeared to be chasing an equaliser, it was Woking.

The Shaymen were blunt. Not lacking effort but not producing enough quality or threat.

Woking continued to show them how it should be done, with Pavey's shot bringing an outstanding save by Johnson at full stretch.

Town were then given a lifeline when Alli won a penalty from a short corner and Cappello's effort, only Halifax's second on target of the night, squirmed through the grasp of Will Jaaskelainen.

Woking wanted a penalty themselves in the 90th minute for a foul by Golden on Reece Grego-Cox but nothing was given.

How's that rub of the green?

Johnson then redeemed himself in added time with a magnificent save to keep out Lewis' header, which looked destined for the net.

The drama wasn't finished though as Town won it with a Golden goal as the Halifax defender's left-footed shot from 25 yards found the net in the 97th minute.

Woking: Jaaskelainen, Moss, Odusina, Taylor (Wilkinson 89), Habergham, Bradshaw, Akinola, Kellerman (Ince 72), Lewis, Pavey (Grego-Cox), Amond. Subs not used: Andre Jr, Cuthbert.

Scorer: Akinola (45)

Shots on target: 7

Shots off target: 13

Corners: 5

Halifax: Johnson, Senior (Wright 74), Keane, Stott, Golden, Hoti, Hunter, Galvin, Oluwabori (Cosgrave 64), Cappello (Evans 88), Alli. Subs not used: Wilson, Thomson-Sommers.

Scorers: Cappello (78 pen), Golden (90 + 7)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 7

Corners: 6

Referee: Wayne Cartmel

Attendance: 2,350 (50 away)