On Twitter, @shaydavefall said: "‘And we’re on our way, we bid fond farewell to our beloved Shay, we’re heading down to London Town filled with hope and tears of pride…’ c’mon Shaymen"

@Shaymen_fan wrote on Twitter: "What a finish to the season! Do your best, lads, and let’s paint Wembley blue. Let’s go, Shaymen!!! Shaymen ‘til we die!!!"

Andrew Gilchrist posted on Facebook: "Fact, Halifax Town have never lost or conceded a goal at Wembley! Just keep the record going lads. Will be cheering Town on from Tenerife!"

Also on Facebook, Aqib Javid said: "All the best to the boys. I have no doubt you’ll bring the trophy back home again like you did in 2016. Let’s cap the season off with a brilliant display and a huge win. Coach and tickets booked as always…. Pride of West Yorkshire. Shaymen ‘Till I Die!"

@Penefold posted on Twitter: "Good luck lads let's hope for another great day and Chris Millington wins the trophy again like we did back in 2016 was a very special day for me as my daughter was mascot that day and one proud dad shaymen till I die"

Also on Twitter, @Broxtus posted: "Only a few get the chance to play at Wembley, so perform to your best levels, impose yourselves on the game & win it for yourselves, your families, your fans & the Town. UTS"

Trevor Meadows said on Facebook: "Good luck to the shaymen lets win it again get behind the lads and bring home the trophy"

Tauqeer Javid posted on Facebook: "Good luck lads, let’s make our mark beneath the arch again like we did in 2016! Booked my coach and match tickets! Let’s bring the trophy home and do the town proud!"

@Gregory34576421 posted on Twitter: "Best wishes to all the players and coaching staff for the final. Give it your all lads and bring back that Trophy. UTS"

Maff Sewell posted on Facebook: "Been going down the shay since 1988. Seen many ups n downs! Never thought the town would get to Wembley. But twice in 6/7 years! This could be the last so make sure there's no regrets! All the best. Play with pride passion and belief! Can’t wait for the weekend, you players and management have enabled us to go and enjoy. Make it even better and go win!!! Come on Shaymen!! Stid."

@philmiboots1 posted on Twitter: "Enjoy the day, don’t have any regrets, bring home the FA Trophy, Shaymen Till I Die"

On Facebook, Angus Woodhead said: "I O Shaymen Shaymen I O! Hopefully you will hear me singing all the way from New Zealand! Bring it back boys, do us all proud! You will be the toast of Auckland"

Danny Jones posted on Facebook: "Good luck boys, go make yourselves legends of the club and bring that trophy home"

Also on Facebook, Ilyas Najib said: "Good luck to our boys in blue!!! I have no doubt we will once again bring the cup home and the mighty Shaymen will make us all very proud."

@FchtMarkd said on Twitter: "Result not too important, will be a brilliant day regardless. My boy as mascot. Memories forever for us all. Just do your best and the supporters will be behind you all game."

Tristan Nunn posted on Facebook: "Been going down the shay since 9 years old, regularly from.11/12.years old. 52.now .Good luck to the team on this Wembley outing! Most supporters will NEVER EVER get to see their team or home town club run out onto the pitch. Superb we can get to see this twice. You have given us a super day out to cherish, let's go on and win it!!! UTS!!! blue and white army!!"

Also on Twitter, @adiehollands3 said: "No pressure lads, enjoy the occasion, don’t get too overawed but if you want your statue outside the Shay next to Scott McManus then you know what to do !!"

