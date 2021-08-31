Greene’s late equaliser earns Brighouse Town Women a point at Huddersfield
Brighouse Town Women picked up an excellent point away at Huddersfield in their latest fixture.
A very tight and tense affair sprang in to life with Town being awarded a penalty after Leah Embley was brought down in the box. Amy Woodruff stepped up but saw her attempt saved by the excellent Becky Flaherty.
The only real chance of note for Huddersfield was shielded well by Kayleigh Bamforth back to keeper Imogen Maguire.
A couple of half chances for either team meant the game drew to a close at 0-0 going at the break.
The second half started with Huddersfield slightly on top without really having a shot on target,
Brighouse did have a goal disallowed but it seemed very soft and they were unlucky to not go 1-0 up.
A mistake at the back almost cost Brighouse due to a lack of communication but they got away with it.
A dubious free-kick then led to a corner, from which Huddersfield went in-front through Britt Sanderson with 15 minutes to go.
Brighouse never gave up and threw players forward looking for an equaliser, and they got their reward with less than a minute left when Danielle Whitham played Drew Greene through on goal. Greene composed herself and slipped it past the on-rushing keeper to cap a player of the match display.