Greetland eyeing league and cup double after sealing first Halifax AFL title in 44 years

Greetland lift the Halifax AFL Premier Division title

Greetland won the Premier Division last Wednesday with a 5-1 win at Shelf, maintaining their unbeaten season.

And they can make it a league and cup double if they win the Halifax and District FA Cup final on Tuesday next week against Huddersfield Amateurs at Brighouse Town.

It is the first time they've won the league in 44 years - the last time they won the league 44 years ago, current manager Sam Duffy's granddad Peter Duffy was their manager.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam, who is in his first season in charge, said: "The lads have done really well, I'm proud of everyone, the players, the behind-the-scenes team.

"The players have been amazing, we've got a really young team, most of them are under 25.

"They train twice a week, which has been driven by them, they love doing it. We have a bit of a semi-pro set-up which they want to drive, which is great.

"We've worked really hard on getting them fit, but the most important thing is they've loved being around each other and playing for each other, which has hopefully shone through.

"The culture at the club is really good. We've got a really good group of lads, who we like to think as well as being good champions on the pitch, that people respect us off the pitch too."

Greetland are already planning ahead for next season.

"We have plans to go up into the West Yorkshire League, hopefully starting next year, which we've got an application in for," Sam added.

"We've got a reserve team, and they'd be staying behind in the Halifax AFL, effectively taking our place."

The Halifax and District FA Cup final kicks-off at 6.45pm on April 26.

Huddersfield Amateurs are the holders of the trophy and have been very impressive in the competition in recent seasons.