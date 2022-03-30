Greetland take giant stride towards Premier Division title in Halifax AFL by beating Sowerby Bridge

Action from St Columbas v Hebden Royd Red Star at Natty Lane

Next up for them is a trip to Natty Lane for a meeting with St Columbas. This may not be an easy game if Greetland allow complacency to step in.

Sowerby Bridge will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Hebden Royd Red Star.

Shelf United beat Sowerby United last week and will be looking to wrap up a double when they travel to Sowerby for the return fixture.

Action from Sowerby Bridge v Greetland

Midgley United’s recent good run of form has taken them to the top of the first division. They should be taking another three points when they visit Flying Dutchman.

Ivy House will be hoping to stay in touch with the leaders by winning at Northowram. Denholme United may be the biggest threat to Midgley’s title hopes but face a tough game against Calder 76.

Thornton look well on their way to the second division title and can edge even closer with a win against St Colubas Res.

Warley Rangers look the likely winners of their meeting with Sowerby Bridge Res as do Greetland Res against Sowerby United Res.

Shelf FC travel to Calder 76 knowing they need to win to keep their slim title hopes alive.