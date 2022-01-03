Grimsby Town 1-1 FC Halifax Town: "The lads should be very happy with their day's work," says Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Ed Boyden

Kian Spence's goal looked to have sealed the win for Halifax until, after swathes of pressure, Grimsby equalised in added time through Jordan Maguire-Drew.

"I think it's another fair result, we've defended well, we've controlled parts of the game well, we've had to bed in at times against a good side," said Wild.

"The lads should be very happy with their day's work."

When asked if it was mixed emotions, having come so close to winning but coming away with a very good point nonetheless, Wild said: "It is, but we've just been to Chesterfield and Grimsby and got a point apiece, we should be over-the-moon with that.

"They'll be where we want to be at the end of the season. We've just been here and got a point, so I'm really happy."

Wild added: "What we're good at is controlling large parts of games, starting well and getting a foothold in the game, and I thought we did that.

"One thing we've got to be better at is when we drop low, is being able to get out, and when we get out, controlling the football.

"That's something we need to get better at, but we've been put under immense pressure by two of the big guns in this league and we've stood firm, and I'm really pleased."

Town produced some brave defending before finally succumbing to the late equaliser.

"I just think that's the character of the squad, the players, the football club, is that everybody's desperate to do well, and everybody's desperate to put bodies on the line, and I think they've done that again today," said Wild.