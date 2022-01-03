Grimsby Town v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Grimsby Town at Blundell Park.
We'll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Last updated: Monday, 03 January, 2022, 16:51
Grimsby corner
You can't say it's not been coming
Cross from the left headed back across goal and in
Goal. Grimsby 1-1
3 mins added
Benn gets Town up the pitch but its a temporary reprieve, more Grimsby pressure awaits
Grimsby free kick on halfway met by huge ironic cheers by the home fans
How Grimsby are behind, I do not know. Town have defended so bravely but Grimsby really should be level
One way traffic, as it has been pretty much all half
Bell on for Fox for the hosts