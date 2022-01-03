Grimsby Town v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Grimsby Town at Blundell Park.

By Tom Scargill
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 2:09 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd January 2022, 2:10 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Last updated: Monday, 03 January, 2022, 16:51

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 16:51

FT

1-1

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 16:50

92

Grimsby corner

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 16:49

91

You can't say it's not been coming

Cross from the left headed back across goal and in

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 16:48

91

Goal. Grimsby 1-1

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 16:47

90

3 mins added

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 16:47

90

Benn gets Town up the pitch but its a temporary reprieve, more Grimsby pressure awaits

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 16:45

88

Grimsby free kick on halfway met by huge ironic cheers by the home fans

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 16:44

87

How Grimsby are behind, I do not know. Town have defended so bravely but Grimsby really should be level

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 16:44

87

One way traffic, as it has been pretty much all half

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 16:43

86

Bell on for Fox for the hosts

