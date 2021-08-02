Guiseley v FC Halifax Town preview

Action from Guiseley's recent friendly against Leeds at Nethermoor

Venue: Nethermoor

Date: Tuesday, August 3

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Pre-season so far

Guiseley: Ilkley Town (a) W 7-0, Yorkshire Amateur (a) W 3-0, Everton u23s (h) L 4-1, Bradford City (h) L 2-1, Gainsborough (a) L 2-0, Leeds United (h) L 3-2

Halifax: Farsley Celtic (a) D 0-0, Carlisle (a) L 3-0

Manager: Russ O’Neill and Marcus Bignot. The joint-managers were appointed in May 2018.

Last season: Were 20th in the National League North when the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One to watch: Former Harrogate and Boston winger Jordan Thewlis joined The Lions this summer and could be a key player for them this season.

Match facts: Former Halifax captain Hamza Bencherif is among the squad at Guiseley.

Last time they met: Goals from Niall Maher and Jamie Allen saw Town beat Guiseley 2-1 at Nethermoor in September last year in a pre-season friendly.