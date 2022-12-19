Nethermoor

The Shaymen’s last game was their 3-1 home win against Dorking Wanderers on December 6, after which they have seen games against Barnet and Southend postponed, as well as tomorrow night’s clash at Guiseley, which was called off on Saturday.

Guiseley are 15th in the Northern Premier League Premier Division having won seven out of 20 league games this season.

They have won three matches in the FA Trophy already this season, winning 3-1 at home to Whitby Town before away wins at Macclesfield and Warrington Town.

Paul Phillips was appointed as the manager on November 30 following his departure from Matlock Town in September.

Phillips led Matlock and Buxton to the play-offs and guided Ashton United to play-off finishes for three consecutive seasons between 2013/14 and 2015/16.

Guiseley recently signed former Halifax forward Zak Dearnley, while former Town youth team goalkeeper Kyle Trennery is also in the squad.

The two teams last met in March 2018 in the National League, when Ben Tomlinson cancelled out Kayode Odejayi’s opener in a 1-1 draw at Nethermoor.

Should Tuesday night’s game end in a draw, the game will go straight to penalties to decide the winner.

Whoever wins will be then be four more rounds from the Wembley final and will receive £4,500 in prize money.