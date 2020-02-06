Haigh ruled out of Brighouse Town's trip to Pontefract

Brighouse Town will be without their long serving and influential midfielder Thomas Haigh for their trip to fourth-placed Pontefract on Saturday (3.0) due to a broken a hand sustained in last Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Widnes.

According to manager Vill Powell, Haigh will be out of action for two weeks, which could see him also miss the away game at City of Liverpool on Saturday, February 15.

Rotherham United loanee centre-back Harrison Beeden will be back in Town's colours this weekend after being wanted last weekend by the Millers. Ahead of last Saturday's game to cover for Beeden, Powell brought in 6ft 6ins Handsworth FC centre-back Ellis Moore who did not look out of place in the side.

While fellow new signing Moussa Diouf was on the bench and could figure at Beechnut Lane after another week of training. Also a former Rotherham United striker, he looked impressive in the warm up and he is also a strong looking six-footer.

Pontefract beat Town 2-0 at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium on December 7 to avenge the 3-0 defeat at their ground in the 2018-19 league play-off final which was a pointless exercise as Town did not get promoted by the FA ruling in the end with not having enough points in the regular season table.

The Colls have been a winning run since the December 7 and that has catapulted them into fourth behind Ramsbottom United, Workington and Marine.

Town will need to put on a much better performance than against Widnes and when The Colls came visiting in that first week of December.

Apart from Haigh and long term injuries to Eddie Church, Joe Wilkinson and Connor Griffin, Town have no other concerns apart from their captain and goalkeeper Jordan Porter (back). He failed a fitness test last weekend and Matt Smith was recalled after his illness that ruled him out of the game at Marine.

Town's manager with the play-offs looking to be out of reckoning is starting to look at players who will and who will not figure in his plans for next season.