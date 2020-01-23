Halifax AFL: Crunch clash as Shelf FC take on Sowerby Bridge

Premier Division leaders Shelf FC host big rivals and second placed Sowerby Bridge in a massive game for both sides.

Both were held to draws in their last league outings and this one could follow in the same pattern.

Actions from Sowerby Bridge v Hebden Royd Red Star, at Sowerby Bridge. Pictured is Damian Watkins

Shelf are unbeaten on home soil whilst the Bridge are the only side in the entire AFL with an unbeaten record.

Midfield could be the key area with both sides having players who if allowed to can put their stamp on the game.

Hebden Royd Red Star kept their outside chance of becoming champions alive with a very good point at Shelf FC last week.Red Star twice battled back from behind, first through Lewis Cockroft’s penalty and then Foysol Ahmed just before half-time.

Both sides pressed for a winner in the second-half, and Daniel Lumb was dismissed with 10 minutes to go for a professional foul.

Actions from Flying Dutchmen v Sowerby Bridge Reserves, at Savile Park

Next up for them is a visit from a Sowerby United fighting for their lives at the wrong end of the table.

Shelf United have crept up the table and put themselves in the mix for the race to the title. They host Denholme United who are never an easy side to brush aside.

Midgley United are looking likely for a mid table finish but need to come out on top against the struggling Illingworth St Mary’s.

Northowram are bottom of the table but are not without hope when they take on a Greetland side who won for the first time in four outings last week.

The top two in the First Division meet at Kebroyd where second placed Ryburn United take on leaders AFC Crossleys. Both sides are in great form Crossleys having won nine league games on the spin and Ryburn going seven games unbeaten.

The leaders’ last defeat was late September when Ryburn returned home with a 3-2 victory. Crossleys will be keen to avenge that result.

Calder 76 are on the tails of the top two and will remain so if they can see off the challenge of neighbours Midgley United Res.Salem host St Columbas in a key promotion game.

Salem have been a little inconsistent of late whilst St Columbas look to be hitting form.

Elland United will be looking to end their run of poor results when they take on a Shelf United Res who are one place above them.

The Second Division title race is looking like a head-to-head between leaders Hebden Royd Red Star Res and second placed Ivy House. Both look set for a win with the leaders travelling to St Columbas Res and Ivy House making the journey to Greetland Res.

Flying Dutchman should strengthen their claims for a third place finish with a win against Warley Rangers.

AFC Crossleys Res are climbing the table put may not have things all their own way against Shelf FC Res.

Wins in their last two outings has seen Sowerby Bridge Res climb off the bottom and will be in a more confident mood when they entertain Calder 76 Res.

Results - Premier Division: Greetland 5-1 Illingworth St Mary’s, Shelf FC 2-2 Hebden Royd Red Star. First Division: Elland United 0-0 Northowram Res (Aband. 6 mins serious injury), Midgley United Res 1-1 St Columbas. Second Division: Hebden Royd Red Star Res P Warley Rangers, St Columbas Res 0 Shelf FC Res 1. Invitation Cup 2nd Round: AFC Crossleys Res 1-2 Greetland Res, Flying Dutchman 1-3 Sowerby Bridge Res, Sowerby United Res 6-2 Calder 76 Res. Halifax FA Cup 2nd Round: Northowram 0-2 Shelf United. Halifax FA Cup 3rd Round: Calder 76 2-3 Ryburn United. Halifax FA Cup Semi Final: Sowerby Bridge P Midgley United. Keighley FA Cup 2nd Round: Cowling 5-3 Denholme United.

Fixtures - Premier Division: Hebden Royd Red Star v Sowerby United, Midgley United v Illingworth St Mary’s, Northowram v Greetland, Shelf FC v Sowerby Bridge, Shelf United v Denholme United. First Division: Calder 76 v Midgley United Res, Elland United v Shelf United Res, Ryburn United v AFC Crossleys, Salem v St Columbas. Second Division: AFC Crossleys Res v Shelf FC Res, Flying Dutchman v Warley Rangers, Greetland Res v Ivy House, Sowerby Bridge Res v Calder 76 Res, St Columbas Res v Hebden Royd Red Star Res.