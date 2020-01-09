Halifax AFL: Denholme the latest side to try and stop Premier Division leaders Sowerby Bridge

Premier Division leaders Sowerby Bridge travel to Denholme United hoping to keep their unbeaten record intact.

The hosts are hard to beat at home and will fight hard for points to pull away from the relegation dogfight.

Shelf FC drew level on points with Sowerby Bridge following their 4-0 win at Greetland last week. Next up is a trip to Midgley United where they may not have things all their own way.

Hebden Royd Red Star’s title hopes have taken a huge blow having just collected one point from their last four games. They host Greetland and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Illingworth St Mary’s, with two wins in their last three outings, look to be on their way to reaching safety. A home meeting with Shelf United may be tough but they could well be picking up points again.

The bottom two face each other at Northowram with bottom of the table Sowerby United the visitors. The Rams ended Sowerby’s cup run at the same venue earlier in the season and will be confident of a repeat.

The big clash in the First Division sees leaders AFC Crossleys travel to third placed Calder 76.

Both sides have been in great form and this one could be close. Second placed Ryburn United can capitalise if the leaders slip up by beating Midgley United Res.

Four wins and a draw in the last six outings has seen St Columbas climb to fourth. Another win could be on the cards when they face Elland United.

Salem have not been in the best of form and may find it hard going at Shelf United Res.

Second placed Ivy House can move within a point of Second Division leaders Hebden Royd Red Star if they win at Sowerby United Res. Flying Dutchman look the likely winners of their game with Calder 76 Res.

Greetland Res have hit a bad run and may find it tough against Shelf FC Res. AFC Crossleys may just have the edge against St Columbas Res whilst Sowerby Bridge Res aim for back-to-back wins against Warley Rangers.

Results - Premier Division: Greetland 0-4 Shelf FC, Hebden Royd Red Star 0-0 Northowram, Illingworth St Mary’s 5-2 Denholme United, Sowerby United P Midgley United. First Division: Elland 0-5 Calder 76, Midgley Utd Res 0-6 AFC Crossleys, Northowram Res 0-3 St Columbas, Salem 2-4 Ryburn Utd. Second Division: AFC Crossleys Res 2-7 Hebden Royd Red Star Res, Calder 76 Res 0-6 Ivy House, Sowerby Bridge Res 3-0 Sowerby Utd Res, St Columbas Res 1-0 Greetland Res, Warley Rangers 4-6 Flying Dutchman.

Fixtures - Premier Division: Denholme United v Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Royd Red Star v Greetland, Illingworth St Mary’s v Shelf United, Midgley United v Shelf FC, Northowram v Sowerby United. First Division: Calder 76 v AFC Crossleys, Ryburn United v Midgley Utd Res, Shelf Utd Res v Salem, St Columbas v Elland United. Second Division: AFC Crossleys Res v St Columbas Res, Flying Dutchman v Calder 76 Res, Shelf FC Res v Greetland Res, Sowerby Bridge Res v Warley Rangers, Sowerby Utd Res v Ivy House.