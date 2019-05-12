Halifax AFL: Henderson is footballer of year

Sowerby United’s Corey Henderson was crowned footballer of the year and Phil Higgins the referee of the year at the Haslem-Sheppard Halifax AFL’s annual presentation dinner at the Shay on Friday.

The event was well attended and president Michael Sheppard and chairman Paul Throp stressed the need for younger people to join the management committee and take on roles within the league.

The current incumbents have been in key roles for many years and it is hoped volunteers may shadow officials for a season prior to taking over.

Despite several teams folding last season, club representatives were told that the league was still in good shape and aiming to start next season with three divisions.

Awards were presented by Sheppard, Throp, treasurer Joe Reid and fixture secretary David Rattigan.

Award winners - Premier Division: Champions, Shelf United; runners-up, Shelf FC. Player of the year: Corey Henderson (Sowerby United). Leading scorer, Alex O’Keefe (Shelf FC).

First Division: Champions, Illingworth St Mary’s; runners-up, Northowram. Player of the year, Phil Livsey (Illingworth St Mary’s). Leading scorer, Gareth Gaukroger (Illingworth St Mary’s).

Second Division: Champions, AFC Crossleys; runners-up, Illingworth St Mary’s Res. Player of the year, Joe Lally (Midgley United Res). Leading scorer, Bailey Naylor (AFC Crossleys).

Third Division: Champions, Elland United; runners-up, Shelf FC Res. Player of the year, Daniel Murgatroyd (Flying Dutchman). Leading scorer, Mark Kelsey (Elland United).

Eastwood Cup: Greetland. Challenge Cup: Sowerby Bridge. Invitation Cup: Elland United. Sportsmanship Trophy: Warley Rangers.

Committee man of the year: Tony Hindle. Craig Varley Trophy: Bailey Naylor (AFC Crossleys). Tony Thwaites Trophy: Ray Dance. Young player of the year: Aaron Dorward (Greetland). Footballer of the year: Corey Henderson (Sowerby United). Referee of the year: Phil Higgins. Clubman of the year: Chris Stansfield (St Columbas).