Halifax AFL: Illingworth hoping for repeat performance against Sowerby Bridge

Illingworth St Mary’s gave their Premier Division survival hopes a massive boost with a surprise win over title chasers Shelf FC last week. Next up is a trip to another side eyeing the title in Sowerby Bridge.

This will be another big test for Illingworth but one they will go into with more confidence. Greetland host Sowerby United in what could be a close game. Greetland are hard to beat at their Community Centre venue and Sowerby will need to improve their strike rate to anything from the game. AFC Crossleys now lead the way in the First Division. A trip to bottom of the table Midgley United Res should see them remain in pole position. Only goal difference separates Ryburn United and the leaders.

With just one defeat in their eight outings makes Craig Jennings’ side strong title contenders. They visit Illingworth St Mary’s Res where look set to take another three points. Shelf United Res are in decent form but may have to improve even more to take the points from their meeting with Calder 76.

Hebden Royd Red Star Res are looking odds on to take the Second Division title. They have a free date, leaving the way clear for Ivy House to cut the lead to three points.

Ivy House travel to Calder 76 Res where they may not have things all their own way.

St Columbas Res welcome Warley Rangers to their Natty Lane ground for a meeting of sides who have been struggling.

In the delayed first round games of the Skircoat Green Physiotherapy Challenge Cup Shelf FC take on Midgley United in an all Premier Division tie. Shelf will start favourites but Midgley cannot be underestimated.

Hebden Royd Red Star visit Elland United in what could prove a tricky game for them.Denholme United host St Columbas who in recent seasons have had some eye catching wins against top flight opposition.

In the Invitation Cup Sowerby United Res take on Shelf FC Res. Sowerby have had a blip in form lately whilst Shelf have won two of their last three league games.

AFC Crossleys Res have home advantage against Greetland Res and that may just edge it their way. Flying Dutchman are in good form and will start favourites in their tie with Sowerby Bridge Res. Results - Premier Division: Denholme United 2-2 Midgley United, Hebden Royd Red Star P Northowram, Illingworth St Mary’s 5-2 Shelf FC, Shelf United 4-2 Sowerby United, Sowerby Bridge P Greetland. First Division: AFC Crossleys 4-2 St Columbas, Midgley United Res P Illingworth St Mary’s Res, Northowram Res 3-4 Elland United, Ryburn United 3-3 Shelf United Res. Second Division: Flying Dutchman 4-2 St Columbas Res, Greetland Res 4-2 Warley Rangers, Ivy House 1-5 Hebden Royd Red Star Res, Shelf FC Res P Sowerby Bridge Res, Sowerby United Res 1-3 AFC Crossleys Res.

Fixtures - Premier Division: Greetland v Sowerby United, Sowerby Bridge v Illingworth St Mary’s. First Division: Illingworth St Mary’s Res v Ryburn United, Midgley United Res v AFC Crossleys, Shelf United Res v Calder 76. Second Division: Calder 76 Res v Ivy House, St Columbas Res v Warley Rangers. Skircoat Green Physiotherapy Challenge Cup 1st Round: Denholme United v St Columbas, Elland United v Hebden Royd Red Star, Shelf FC v Midgley United. Invitation Cup 1st Round: Sowerby United Res v Shelf FC Res. Invitation Cup 2nd Round: AFC Crossleys Res v Greetland Res, Flying Dutchman v Sowerby Bridge Res.