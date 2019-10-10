Halifax AFL: Illingworth next to try and stop high-flying Hebden Royd Red Star

Hebden Royd Red Star went top in the AFL Premier Division following their impressive win over Midgley United last week.

Red Star are looking like real title contenders this season and have strength in all areas.

A trip to Illingworth St Marys is next up for the leaders and on current form a fifth win of the season looks on the cards for Red Star.

A big clash has Shelf FC hosting Sowerby Bridge. Both sides have made unbeaten starts and it may be hard to separate them but if there is to be winner it would be an boost to their title hopes.

Champions Shelf United are six points adrift of the leaders and cannot afford to drop many more points at this early stage of the season. They visit a Sowerby United who are still without a win and possibly low on confidence.

Greetland take on Midgley United hoping for a win that would keep them in touch of the top three. Midgley surprisingly have yet to win but are not a team that will lay down.

First Division leaders Elland United have a free date leaving the door open for Calder 76 to take over at the top.

Rob Kenworthy’s men have lost in their last two league outings and will be keen to stop the rot when they host Shelf United Res. Ryburn United have found form and could well give third placed Salem a severe test.

AFC Crossleys were one of the fancied sides for the title at the start of the season but have so far managed just one win. They should improve that record when they travel to Northowrams Res.

The top two meet in Division Two when leaders Ivy House travel to Hebden Royd Red Star Res. Ivy House ran riot last week beating Warley Rangers 17-0. Micheal Joyce hit seven goals and Morgan Eastwood six to take their joint tallies for the season to 24. Confidence will be sky high in the Ivy House camp but a trip to Red Star will be no stroll in the park for them.

Sowerby Bridge Res are still looking for their first point but last weeks fine win in the WR Trophy suggests they may not have long to wait for a first league win. It could very well come in Saturday’s game with Shelf FC Res.

Sowerby United Res suffered a first defeat of the season last week and will be looking to bounce back at Warley Rangers.

Denholme United host the improving St Colmbas in a delayed Challenge Cup first round game. It’s never easy going to Foster Park and the Saints will have to be at their best to win.In the Invitation Cup games Calder 76 Res will start favourites against St Columbas as will Illingworth St Marys Res at AFC Crossleys Res. Midgley United Res face a sterner test when they host the division lower Flying Dutchman.

Results - Premier Division: Denholme United 4-2 Sowerby United, Hebden Royd Red Star 5-1 Midgley United. First Division: St Columbas 5-2 Calder 76. Second Division: Calder 76 Res 4-0 St Columbas Res, Ivy House 17-0 Warley Rangers, Sowerby United Res 4-7 Hebden Royd Red Star Res. WRCFA Challenge Cup 1st Round: Askern 1-0 Sowerby Bridge, FC Sporting Keighley 4-1 Northowram, Hanging Heaton HW Illingworth St Marys, Shelf FC 1-4 Wortley, Sherburn White Rose 0-2 Greetland. WRCFA Challenge Trophy: AFC Crossleys Res 1-4 Waterloo, Altofts Res 4-0 Northowram Res, Elland United 5-7 Honley, Flying Dutchman 1-4 Ripon City Res, Greetland Res 5-2 Overthorpe SC, Illingworth St Marys Res 1-6 Ripon City, Pool AFC Res 2-4 Sowerby Bridge Res, Rocking Horse 0-3 Ryburn United (Halifax), Rothwell Juniors 3-1 Salem, Shelf FC Res 0-12 Malt Shovel (Selby), Shelf United Res 1-3 Dewsbury Rangers, Uppermill FC Res 3-2 AFC Crossleys.

Fixtures - Premier Division: Greetland v Midgley United, Illingworth St Marys v Hebden Royd Red Star, Shelf FC v Sowerby Bridge, Sowerby United v Shelf United. First Division: Calder 76 v Shelf United Res, Northowram Res v AFC Crossleys, Ryburn United v Salem. Second Division: Hebden Royd Red Star Res v Ivy House, Sowerby Bridge Res v Shelf FC Res, Warley Rangers v Sowerby United Res. Skircoat Green Physiotherapy Challenge Cup 1st Round: Denholme United v St Columbas. Invitation Cup 1st Round: AFC Crossleys Res v Illingworth St Marys Res, Midgley United Res v Flying Dutchman, St Columbas Res v Calder 76 Res.