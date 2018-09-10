Halifax AFL lower divisions

St Columba’s, Mixenden United and Elland Allstars have two wins out of two in Division One of the Halifax AFL.

Saints came from behind to register a 2-1 victory over Brighouse Sports at Natty Lane on Saturday.

Brighouse dominated the early stages and took the lead after half an hour when Connor Durkin made the most of a defensive slip to confidently lob the ball over the advancing keeper.

Saints hit back almost immediately when centre back Jacob Richardson tucked the ball home following a James Stansfield free-kick.

The game became a more even contest in the second half, with both sides having chances.

Saints took the lead when skipper Ryan O’Neill broke clear down the middle. His shot was half saved and Frank Odion was there to finish into an empty net.

Brighouse had a succession of late corners and free-kicks but Macauley Richardson made a couple of fine saves and Saints spurned chances on the break.

Mixenden are taking the jump up of two divisions in their stride and put hosts Salem to the sword by 14-2 with hat-tricks for Damien Randall, Chris Woodhouse and Martin Woodhouse at Savile Park.

Elland Allstars won 2-1 away to Sun Inn at Carr Green with goals from Jorge Westin-Pearson and replacement Gareth Hey. Daniel McLeod replied for the Rastrick side.

Illingworth St Mary’s were 5-4 winners at Northowram in an excellent clash between the two teams relegated from the Premier.

Illingworth started strongly down the slope and when Harvey Partington swung in a free kick from the right, Nathan Sloane glanced the header in.

Northowram soon levelled via Karl Amos but Gareth Gaukroger put Saints back in front with a sweet strike before Sloane added his second with a twice-taken penalty.

When Josh Langan added a fourth with a stunning volley from 30 yards the game looked safe but Rams replied just before the break through Billy Farrell and dominated the second half.

They pulled back to 4-3, only for man of the match Gaukroger to score again from distance before Matt Calland set up a tense last 10 minutes with a close range header.

Holmfield also won away, Danny Kirman scoring a hat-trick in their 7-2 win over Plummet Line at Savile Park.

Bailey Naylor scored four times as AFC Crossley’s foiled hosts Greetland Reserves’ bid to notch an early-season hat-trick with a 6-3 win in Division Two.

Shelf FC Reserves made it two wins out of two in Division Three with an 8-2 win away to Warley Rangers. The game at Savile Park had 10 different scorers.

AFC Crossley’s Reserves bounced back from an opening mauling at the hands of Elland United with a 7-4 home success over Hebden Royd Red Star Reserves,

Lee Walker, Toby Bates and David Oakes each struck twice for them while Jim Crowther bagged a brace for the visitors to Natty Lane.