Halifax AFL lower divisions

St Columba’s went top of Division One in the Halifax AFL with victory in the section’s only game on Saturday, winning 5-1 away to Elland Allstars.

Saints came out of the blocks quickly and raced into an early three-goal lead.

Youngster Macauley Mountain tucked away a Kutubo Touray through ball before dispossessing a defender to run clear and add his second.

The third was a fine solo effort from James Stansfield, who picked up the ball on the left of the penalty area and dribbled through to score.

Elland looked a different team for the first 20 minutes of the second half. They pulled a goal back early on and the momentum swung in their favour.

Saints managed to ride to the storm, thanks to keeper Macauley Richardson, and Elland’s revival was killed off when George Cook dribbled through some tired defence to add a fourth.

Substitute Scott Holmes had the last word with a strong run and calm finish.

AFC Crossley’s made it five wins out of five at the head of Division Two.

They beat visitors Northowram Reserves 7-0 at Holmfield Rec with a hat-trick from Sam Cole and two goals each for Bailey Naylor and substitute Connor Atkinson.

Stainland United picked up their first point of the season in the section’s other game.

They drew 1-1 against Sowerby United Reserves at Stainland Rec with George Bainbridge (Stainland) and Lee Barber the second half scorers.

There were thumping home wins for Elland United and Hebden Royd Red Star Reserves in Division Three.

Elland maintained their promising start by beating visitors Warley Rangers 8-2 at Carr Green while Red Star picked up their first points in a 9-1 thrashing of AFC Crossley’s Reserves at Mytholmroyd.

Shelf FC Reserves continue to head the table. They made it 12 points from a possible 12 with a 3-1 win away to Flying Dutchman at Savile Park with two goals from Scott Osbourne and one from Sam Collins. Dan Murgatroyd replied.