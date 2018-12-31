Halifax AFL lower divisions

Northowram’s Division One title hopes took a knock when they could manage only a 3-3 draw at home to third-from-bottom Elland Allstars.

The damage was done during a real Christmas hangover of a first half that never rose above the distinctly mediocre.

Elland, playing down the slope, were ahead after 30 seconds through Ben Attle and although Matt Calland equalised after 13 minutes when a rebound fell kindly, more sloppy defending two minutes later gave Attle the chance to restore the visitors’ lead.

The tall players in the Elland side caused problems at set pieces and a first time shot from Jack Whitton gave the visitors a two-goal lead at the break.

The Rams dominated from the start of the second half and after Calland’s good run, the ball broke to Jake Baker and his long shot deceived the keeper and bounced in after 55 minutes.

After more pressure, the same combination were behind the Rams’ equaliser 10 minutes later when Baker’s inch-perfect through ball was well finished by Calland.

A clever lay-off with his chest from Chris Dunne gave Calland a good chance to win it but his lob bounced narrowly wide.

Holmfield could not raise a side to host Brighouse Sports.

Elland United stretched their lead at the top of Division Three to six points with a 2-0 win away to Flying Dutchman.

Jack Smith scored three times, Dean Parker twice and substitute Matthew Clark got the other as AFC Crossley’s Reserves won 6-1 away to lowly Warley Rangers.

A good day for Crossley’s was completed when their firsts won through to the semi-finals of the Covea Insurance Invitation Cup with a 3-0 home win over Sowerby United Reserves.

Big underdogs Sowerby were batttered but held out for an hour before goals from Tom McGregor, Connor Atkinson and Nicholas Mead took the Division Two leaders through.

Crossley’s are joined in the last four by Mixenden United, Shelf FC Reserves and Elland United.

Mixenden were 7-1 winners against Calder ‘76 Reserves and Shelf got the better of hosts Stainland United by the odd goal in 11 while Elland had beaten Warley Rangers in November.

Hat-tricks from James Grace and Jason Hanks did the trick for Shelf at Stainland Rec.