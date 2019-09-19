Halifax AFL: Midgley aiming to bridge the gap against early pace-setters Sowerby

Sowerby Bridge are the early Premier Division leaders having made a perfect start in their three games, but could face a tough test at Midgley United.

The capture of Damian Randall has given them extra threat going forward whilst the experienced Ryan Brook organises the side well at the back. Andrew Butterworth and George Bamford will be men for Bridge to keep in check with both more than capable of finding the net.

Shelf FC remain unbeaten and host Sowerby United, who battled well to a draw at Midgley last week.

Hebden Royd Red Star have maximum points but face a tricky looking game at champions Shelf United. Northowram’s return to the top flight has brought them three straight defeats, and a trip to Greetland holds little promise for them.

Calder 76 have made the perfect start to life in the First Division with three straight wins. They host Elland United who could be title challengers in a game that promises to be a cracker. Salem had a fine win over the much fancied AFC Crossleys last week and that should see them go into their meeting with Illingworth St Marys Res full of confidence.

Ryburn United got their first win of the season last week but will know they will have to be at their best to win at AFC Crossleys. Northowram Res host Midgley United Res in what looks likely to be a close affair. St Columbas only missed out on promotion on goal difference last season but have made a dreadful start to the new campaign. They will be hoping to get back on track against Shelf United Res.

Second Division leaders Flying Dutchman travel to third placed Hebden Royd Red Star Res in a meeting of sides with 100 per cent records. Newcomers Ivy House host Greetland Res and will be hoping to stretch their winning start. Sowerby United Res play their first game on home soil when they face Shelf FC Res. Warley Rangers gained their first win last week and will be looking to win again when they take on St Columbas Res. Sowerby Bridge Res have lost their opening three but could come out on top against AFC Crossleys Res.

Results - Premier Division: Midgley United 3-3 Sowerby United, Northowram 2-7 Shelf United, Shelf FC 2-2 Illingworth St Marys, Sowerby Bridge 2-1 Denholme United. First Division: Calder 76 4-0 Illingworth St Marys Res, Elland United 5-1 St Columbas, Midgley United Res 1-4 Ryburn United, Salem 4-3 AFC Crossleys, Shelf United Res 4-5 Northowram Res. Second Division: AFC Crossleys Res 0-2 Warley Rangers, Flying Dutchman 4-2 Shelf FC Res, Greetland Res 3-5 Hebden Royd Red Star Res, Ivy House 6-1 Sowerby Bridge Res.

Fixtures - Premier Division: Greetland v Northowram, Midgley United v Sowerby Bridge, Shelf FC v Sowerby United, Shelf United v Hebden Royd Red Star. First Division: AFC Crossleys v Ryburn United, Calder 76 v Elland United, Northowram Res v Midgley United Res, Salem v Illingworth St Marys Res, St Columbas v Shelf United Res. Second Division: Hebden Royd Red Star Res v Flying Dutchman, Ivy House v Greetland Res, Sowerby Bridge Res v AFC Crossleys Res, Sowerby United Res v Shelf FC Res, Warley Rangers v St Columbas Res.