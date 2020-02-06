Halifax AFL: Must win game for Shelf in pursuit of leaders Sowerby Bridge

Sowerby Bridge opened up a three point lead at the top of the Premier Division following their win over Northowram last Saturday.

Next up for the leaders is a visit from a struggling Illingworth St Mary’s, who have shipped 28 goals in their last four games.

The Bridge are getting goals from every department with midfielder Adam Barlow leading the way with 12 and Damian Randall with 10.

Shelf FC in second place host bottom of the table Northowram. If Shelf FC are to keep their title hopes alive this is a game they must win.

Shelf United are in good form and have climbed up third. They face a tricky game when they host Midgley United.

Dropped points in recent outings has seen Hebden Royd Red Star’s title hopes take a blow but a win against Denholme United would keep their hopes alive. Two goals in the last ten minutes earned Sowerby United a vital point last week and a similar spirited display will be needed to gain any points from their game at Greetland. AFC Crossleys are looking favourites to take the First Division title with just four games left to play.

A trip to Natty Lane to take on St Columbas may not be easy but the leaders can come out on top.

Two sides chasing AFC Crossleys, Ryburn United and Calder 76 meet at Kebroyd. Ryburn have only tasted defeat once so far and will be hard to beat on home soil. Salem host Elland United in what could be a close affair whilst in the meeting of the bottom two Midgley United Res could just have the edge against Northowram Res. Flying Dutchman can take advantage of the top two inactivity in Division Two and cut the lead with a win at the in-form AFC Crossleys Res. Sowerby Bridge Res are in good form but could find Calder 76 Res hard to beat. Sowerby United Res will be hoping to make home soil advantage count against Greetland Res. Results - Premier Division: Shelf United 9-1 Illingworth St Mary’s, Sowerby Bridge 3-0 Northowram, Sowerby United 2-2 Midgley United. First Division: AFC Crossleys 9-2 Salem, Midgley United Res 1-1 Shelf United Res, Northowram Res 2-3 Ryburn United. Second Division: Hebden Royd Red Star Res 2-1 Calder 76 Res, Ivy House 4-3 Flying Dutchman, Shelf FC Res 5-2 Sowerby United Res, St Columbas Res 1-7 Sowerby Bridge Res, Warley Rangers 0-2 AFC Crossleys Res. Challenge Cup 1st Round: Denholme United 4-1 St Columbas, Elland United P Hebden Royd Red Star. Challenge Cup 2nd Round: Calder 76 3-5 Shelf FC.

Fixtures - Premier Division: Greetland v Sowerby United, Hebden Royd Red Star v Denholme United, Shelf FC v Northowram, Shelf United v Midgley United, Sowerby Bridge v Illingworth St Mary’s. First Division: Northowram Res v Midgley United Res, Ryburn United v Calder 76, Salem v Elland United, St Columbas v AFC Crossleys. Second Division: AFC Crossleys Res v Flying Dutchman, Calder 76 Res v Sowerby Bridge Res, Sowerby United Res v Greetland Res.