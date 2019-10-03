Halifax AFL: Red Star can rise to top if they win derby clash with Midgley

Hebden Royd Red Star have the chance to go top of the Premier Division if they can beat Valley neighbours Midgley United.

Red Star with three wins from three starts will be looking to leapfrog leaders Sowerby Bridge and second placed Shelf FC who are both on West Riding Cup duty.

Red Star look a strong outfit but Midgley despite not having yet won a game are sure to give Red Star a hard game.

Lewis Cockroft (pictured) is the big threat for Red Star but Midgley with new signings Chris and Martin

Woodhouse available have their own potential match winners.

The only other top flight game has Denholme United hosting Sowerby United. Denholme have made a decent start and are hard to beat at their Foster Park ground. Sowerby have yet to win and have conceded six in each of their last two games. They will have to tighten up if they are to anything from this game.

St Columbas gained their first win of the season in their last outing to climb into mid table of the First Division.

Second from top Calder 76 are next up for the Saints and will be very hard to beat.

Calder 76 first team played Ryburn, at home, in the cup on Saturday. The game was the first following the passing of chairman John Jones. John had been heavily involved in the club for over eight years in the role as chairman and assistant manager.

His highlights were some of the club’s greatest achievements since their formation in 1976, including defeat in the Halifax FA Cup final at the Shay to Brighouse Old Boys; winning the Halifax Premier League in the 2015/16 season and the 40 year anniversary party that he organised for current and ex players.

John’s passing was marked with a minute’s applause before the game, but also before other games in Halifax, including the Illingworth v Sowerby Bridge clash at Trinity Academy.

In an emotional game Calder took the lead as man of the match James Redmond, stole the ball off the Ryburn defence and fed Remi Allen who beat the defender and fired into the far corner for 1-0 after just 15 minutes.

As the half went on Ryburn came into the game. Simon Carter was controlling the tempo and created a one on one opportunity for Tom Hiley to slot past Matty Senior for the equaliser.

At half time the game was in the balance at 1-1. James Redmond was tasked with stopping Carter from controlling the tempo and this proved crucial as Calder controlled the possession throughout the second half. A second for Allen was deserved and Redmond sealed the points with 10 minutes to go with a header from Allen’s cross.

The win takes Calder to three wins from four with a visit to St Columbus on Saturday. Calder will be without Zac Greenwood, Joel Greenwood and Sam Cartwright.

Calder 76 Reserves have a home fixture on Saturday in only their second game of the season. They will be hoping to collect all three points with a new look side and a squad consisting of ages ranges from 17 in Cam Fleming to 52 in Steve Quincy.

Ivy House are top in division two on goal difference. They host Warley Rangers and should extend their 100 per cent start to four games.

Hebden Royd Red Star Res are level on points with the leaders having won their opening three games. They travel to Sowerby United Res who have also started the season well for what could be a close game.

Calder 76 Res play only their second game of the season and it could see them winning against St Columbas Res.

In the WRCFA Challenge Cup Sowerby Bridge will be hopeful of a good run and start with a trip to Askern. Shelf FC are expected to be one of the leading lights and have to overcome Wortley to make round two.

Greetland visit Sherburn White Rose it could be tough test for Greetland but one that is not beyond them.

Northowram won for the first time last week and will travel to FC Sporting Keighley in a confident mood. Hanging Heaton host Illingworth St Marys whom they may find hard

to beat.

AFC Crossleys and Elland United are fancied for decent runs in the WRCFA Challenge Trophy.

Crossleys go to Uppermill FC Res where they will start as favourites whilst Elland United have home advantage against Honly.

Results - Skircoat Green Physiotherapy Challenge Cup 1st Round: AFC Crossleys 8-1 Salem, Calder 76 3-1 Ryburn United, Elland United P-P Hebden Royd Red Star, Illingworth St Marys 2-5 Greetland, Northowram 6-4 Sowerby United, Shelf FC P-P Midgley United, Shelf United 0-2 Sowerby Bridge. Invitation Cup 1st Round: Greetland Res 3-3 (5-4 pens) Northowram Res, Ivy House 0-4 Sowerby Bridge Res, Sowerby United Res P-P Shelf FC Res, Warley Rangers 1-6 Hebden Royd Red Star Res.

Fixtures - Premier Division: Denholme United v Sowerby United, Hebden Royd Red Star v Midgley United. First Division: St Columbas v Calder 76. Second Division: Calder 76 Res v St Columbas Res, Ivy House v Warley Rangers, Sowerby United Res v Hebden Royd Red Star Res. WRCFA Challenge Cup 1st Round: Askern v Sowerby Bridge, FC Sporting Keighley v Northowram, Hanging Heaton v Illingworth St Marys, Shelf FC v Wortley, Sherburn White Rose v Greetland. WRCFA Challenge Trophy: AFC Crossleys Res v Waterloo, Altofts Res v Northowram Res, Elland United v Honley, Flying Dutchman v Ripon City Res, Greetland Res v Overthorpe SC, Illingworth St Marys Res v Ripon City, Pool AFC Res v Sowerby Bridge Res, Rocking Horse v Ryburn United (Halifax), Rothwell Juniors v Salem, Shelf FC Res v Malt Shovel (Selby), Shelf United Res v Dewsbury Rangers, Uppermill FC Res v AFC Crossleys.

