Halifax AFL: Shelf aim to keep the pressure on leaders Sowerby Bridge

Undefeated Sowerby Bridge have a healthy three point lead at the top of the Premier Division going into their game with third placed Hebden Royd Red Star.

This promises to be a tight affair but the Bridge have shown this season they can wear teams down with the constant pressure they put teams under. They still have several players out with injury but have so far managed to deal with the losses.

Red Star will be tough nuts to crack if they are at their best and play in a similar style to the Bridge. Defeat for Red Star would leave them seven points adrift of the leaders and that could be a big ask for Red Star to take the title.

Second placed Shelf FC look the biggest threat to Sowerby Bridge and should keep the pressure on with a win against Denholme United.

Greetland and Shelf United were two sides fancied to be involved in the title race but both have proved inconsistent this season. The pair meet at Greetland where defeat would be a big blow to hopes of a top two finish.

Calder 76 have been in good form and can go level on points with First Division leaders AFC Crossleys if they can win against Northowram Res. This looks likely with the Rams having won just once in seven outings.

Ryburn United can boost their promotion hopes with a win against an Elland United side that has been out of sorts in recent games.

Hebden Royd Red Star Res are looking the side to beat in the race for the Second Division title. They host Sowerby Bridge Res against they could further strengthen their grip on the top spot with a win.

Ivy House are the biggest threat to the leaders and they look set for an eighth win of the season when they take on Shelf FC Res.

Flying Dutchman can keep their promotion hopes alive with a win against Greetland Res whilst Sowerby United Res will be hoping to end the year on a high with a win against St Columbas Res.

Results - Premier Division: Sowerby United P Shelf FC. Third Division: Flying Dutchman 3-3 Sowerby United Res. Halifax FA Cup 2nd Round: Huddersfield Amateurs 4-3 Brighouse Sports OB, Northowram P Shelf United. Halifax FA Cup 3rd Round: Calder 76 P Ryburn United, Midgley United P Salem, Sowerby Bridge 4-2 AFC Crossleys.

Fixtures - Premier Division: Greetland v Shelf United, Shelf FC v Denholme United, Sowerby Bridge v Hebden Royd Red Star. First Division: Calder 76 v Northowram Res, Ryburn United v Elland United. Second Division: Flying Dutchman v Greetland Res, Hebden Royd Red Star Res v Sowerby Bridge Res, Ivy House v Shelf FC Res, Sowerby United Res v St Columbas Res.