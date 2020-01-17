Halifax AFL: Shelf aim to stretch their lead at top of Premier Division

Shelf FC took over at the top of the Premier Division following their win at Midgley United last week.

The knocked Sowerby Bridge of top spot after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Denholme United.

Shelf can increase the lead to five points if they can beat third placed Hebden Royd Red Star.

Red Star won for the first time in six outings last week which will have given them a boost and whilst they have prolific striker Lewis Cockroft in the side they will always have hopes of a win.

Shelf however are in great form reeling off four straight wins since their shock defeat at Illingworth St Mary’s at the end of November. Ten goal Callum Lewis is a constant threat for them and Red Star will have to keep him in check.

Two struggling sides meet at Greetland where Illingworth St Mary’s are the visitors. Greetland have lost their last three games and slid down the table but this could be their chance to halt the slide with a win.

St Columbas are edging closer to the promotion places in the First Division having lost just once in their last six outings. They travel to Midgley United Res hoping to pick up another three points.

Elland United host Northowram Res and will be hoping to end a run of four straight defeats.

Hebden Royd Red Star Res take on Warley Rangers and should come out on top and increase their hopes of taking the Second Division title.The in-form Shelf FC Res travel to St Columbas Res where they may pose the hosts plenty of problems.

In the first semi final of the Halifax FA Cup Sowerby Bridge have home advantage against Midgley United. The Bridge who are still unbeaten in the league will start favourites but it could be a very close contest.

Northowram take on Shelf United in the delayed second round tie and an all First Division third round tie pairs Calder 76 and Ryburn United.Semi final places are up for grabs in the Invitation Cup.

AFC Crossleys Res on home soil could come out on top against Greetland Res. A tight game looks likely when Flying Dutchman host Sowerby Bridge Res as does Sowerby United Res game with Calder 76 Res. Results - Premier Division: Denholme United 1-1 Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Royd Red Star 4-3 Greetland, Illingworth St Mary’s 2-7 Shelf United, Midgley United 2-3 Shelf FC, Northowram 0-1 Sowerby United. First Division: Calder 76 1-4 AFC Crossleys, Ryburn United 3-0 Midgley United Res, Shelf United Res 3-6 Salem, St Columbas 5-3 Elland United. Second Division: AFC Crossleys Res 3-2 St Columbas Res, Flying Dutchman 2-1 Calder 76 Res, Shelf FC Res 4-0 Greetland Res, Sowerby Bridge Res 2-1 Warley Rangers, Sowerby United Res 0-1 Ivy House.

Fixtures - Premier Division: Greetland v Illingworth St Mary’s, Shelf FC v Hebden Royd Red Star. First Division: Elland United v Northowram Res, Midgley United Res v St Columbas. Second Division: Hebden Royd Red Star Res v Warley Rangers, St Columbas Res v Shelf FC Res. Invitation Cup 2nd Round: AFC Crossleys Res v Greetland Res, Flying Dutchman v Sowerby Bridge Res, Sowerby United Res v Calder 76 Res. Halifax FA Cup 2nd Round: Northowram v Shelf United. Halifax FA Cup 3rd Round: Calder 76 v Ryburn United. Halifax FA Cup Semi final: Sowerby Bridge v Midgley United. Keighley FA Cup 2nd Round: Cowling v Denholme United.