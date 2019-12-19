Halifax AFL: Shelf eye Premier Division summit as they face Sowerby United

Shelf FC can go level on points with Premier Division leaders Sowerby Bridge if they win at Sowerby United.

The home side have struggled in front of goal this season, managing just 16 goals from their nine games. They do however have a potential match winner in last seasons AFL Footballer of the Year Corey Henderson.

Sowerby have been playing well but not getting the results. Shelf will go into the game brimming with confidence and have suffered only one defeat in their even outings.Eight goal Callum Lewis is a big danger and Joshua Hans is in great form which could point to a tough afternoon for Sowerby.

The only other league game is a Second Division affair with Flying Dutchman hosting Sowerby United Res. This gives the Dutchman a big chance to narrow the gap on the leading two. In the second round of the Albert Crabtree Halifax FA Cup holders Huddersfield Amateurs take on Brighouse Sports OB. The Amateurs will start hot favourites.Northowram have home advantage against Shelf United. Northowram are not having the best of seasons but are capable of posing problems for Shelf.

In the third round games Sowerby Bridge face First Division leaders AFC Crossleys. The Bridge may not have things all their own way but should have enough experience to go through. Midgley United should not have too many problems against the division lower Salem. The all First Division tie between Calder 76 and Ryburn United could be a close affair. Calder have been in form form but Ryburn are proving a hard side to beat. Fixtures - Premier Division: Sowerby United v Shelf FC. Third Division: Flying Dutchman v Sowerby United Res. Halifax FA Cup 2nd Round: Huddersfield Amateurs v Brighouse Sports OB, Northowram v Shelf United. Halifax FA Cup 3rd Round: Calder 76 v Ryburn United, Midgley United v Salem, Sowerby Bridge v AFC Crossleys.