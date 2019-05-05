Halifax AFL: Shelf FC finish runners-up

SHELF FC have finished runners-up in the Haslem Sheppard Halifax AFL’s top flight after a 2-1 success over Shelf United at Trinity Academy on Friday.

United had already clinched the title for the first time in their history but Shelf FC, the deposed champions, needed a win to pip Sowerby Bridge to the runners-up berth.

They did that in a bad-tempered game in which a player from each side was dismissed.

The first half was goalless but Shelf FC came out on top thanks to goals from Ben Ireland and Alex O’Keefe with Harry Talbot replying in between.

The penultimate match of the league programme had taken place in Division Three last Wednesday.

Hebden Royd Red Star Reserves were 3-2 winners away to runners-up Shelf FC Reserves with Sean Mayall (two) and Jim Crowther scoring for Star and Ben King and Daniel Marsden for the hosts.