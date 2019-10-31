Halifax AFL: Shelf hoping to overtake Hebden Royd Red Star at top of Premier Division

Shelf FC will be hoping to take advantage of Premier Division leaders Hebden Royd Red Star’s West Riding Cup involvement by getting the win to see them take over at the top.

Matthew Till’s side travel to Midgley United still unbeaten after five games.

Callum Lewis has continued his impressive strike rate he showed last season having found the net five times already this season.

Sam Henderson has chipped in with three but goals have been coming from all areas for Shelf.

Midgley after starting the season without a win in their opening four games have now won their last two.

Skipper Andrew Butterworth and George Bamforth are key figures for a Midgley side whose confidence will now be growing and make this a far from easy game for Shelf.

Illingworth St Marys gained their first win last week and if they can follow that up with a win at Northowram it would see them move six points clear of the drop zone. The big clash in the First Division has title hopefuls Elland United and AFC Crossleys meeting at Carr Green.

Elland are unbeaten after four outings but will have to be at their best to beat a Crossleys side who have won their last three.

Salem are on the fringes of a top three place and will be hoping to remain so by winning against Northowram Res.

St Columbas have found form after a sluggish start and would retain a keen interest in the promotion race with a win against Midgley United Res. Illingworth St Mary’s Res host Shelf United Res in a meeting of sides desperate for points to pull away from the drop zone. Second Division leaders Hebden Royd Red Star Res travel to Shelf FC Res and it would be a surprise if they didn’t return home with three points.

Second placed Ivy House also look to likely winners when they visit Warley Rangers.

Calder 76 Res and Flying Dutchman are both in good form and may be hard to separate when they meet at Holmes Park.

Sowerby United Res lost for the first time in their last outing and could face another tough encounter at AFC Crossleys Res. In the second round of the WR Cups Hebden Royd Red Stars clash with Boroughbridge is the stand out fixture in the Challenge Cup.

Boroughbridge have tasted lots of success in the past seasons but Red Star are looking the real deal this season and are capable of coming out on top. Greetland on home soil must be fancied to see off Whitkirk Wanderers Res as should Shelf United when they host Steeton Res.

Difficult games await Denholme United at Horbury Town and Sowerby United who host Bradford based Toller FC.

In the Challenge Trophy Ryburn United have an outstanding chance of making progress when they hosr Beeston Juniors OB.

Greetland Res face a tougher task when they travel to Dewsbury Rangers.

Sowerby Bridge Res are also faced with a tough looking tie when they take on Ripon City. Results - Premier Division: Illingworth St Mary’s 4-2 Sowerby United. Invitation Cup 2nd Round: Shelf United Res 7-2 Hebden Royd Red Star Res. All other games postponed.

Fixtures - Premier Division: Midgley United v Shelf FC, Northowram v Illingworth St Mary’s. First Division: Elland United v AFC Crossleys, Illingworth St Mary’s Res v Shelf United Res, Salem v Northowram Res, St Columbas v Midgley United Res. Second Division: AFC Crossleys Res v Sowerby United Res, Calder 76 Res v Flying Dutchman, Shelf FC Res v Hebden Royd Red Star Res, Warley Rangers v Ivy House. WRCFA Challenge Cup 2nd Round: Greetland v Whitkirk Wanderers Res, Hebden Royd Red Star v Boroughbridge, Horbury Town v Denholme United, Shelf United v Steeton Res, Sowerby United v Toller. WRCFA Challenge Trophy 2nd Round: Dewsbury Rangers v Greetland Res, Ryburn United v Beeston Juniors OB, Sowerby Bridge Res v Ripon City.