Halifax AFL: Strugglers Illingworth and Sowerby United face-off in basement battle

A key game in the fight for survival in the Halifax AFL Premier Division sees Illingworth St Mary’s hosting Sowerby United.

The pair have only managed one point so far in the season and along with Northowram form the bottom three places. Sowerby have a woeful record at Trinity Academy, not having won there in previous meetings.The threat from the hosts is likely to come from Joe Griffin and Gareth Gaukroger who between them have scored six of the eight goals their side have got so far.Sowerby Bridge dropped two precious points at Northowram last week and will be looking to get back to winning ways. They travel to Denholme United whom they beat by the odd goal of three a couple of weeks ago when they met at Sowerby Bridge. On home soil Denholme will be hoping to reverse that result but it will be tough. Calder 76 still lead the way in the First Division despite suffering a narrow defeat last week. They take on Salem and can get back to winning ways. Ryburn United are the team in form and an unbeaten four game run in the league has seen them climb to second in the table. Next up for Ryburn is a visit from St Columbas who they may find hard to beat.AFC Crossleys now look to be back on the right track after suffering two early defeats. They travel to Midgley United Res where they should extend their winning run.Northowram Res take on Illingworth St Mary’s Res in what could be a very close affair. Flying Dutchman are in great form in the Second Division and can climb up to second if they avoid defeat at St Columbas Res. Calder 76 Res are looking to have a good season. They travel to Sowerby Bridge Res and could make five defeats on the bounce for the hosts.Greetland Res have been a little up and down but they could come out on top at AFC Crossleys Res. In the delayed first round games in the Challenge Cup Hebden Royd Red Star face a tricky tie at Elland United, whilst Shelf FC host the improving Midgley United. The second round tie at Greetland where Northowram are the visitors could be a close affair with home solid perhaps just tipping the scales the way of the hosts. Sowerby United Res will start favourites against Shelf FC Res in their delayed first round game against Shelf FC Res, whilst in the second round Hebden Royd Red Star could upset the division higher Shelf United Res. Results - Premier Division: Denholme United 1-4 Shelf FC, Midgley United 2-1 Shelf United, Northowram 5-5 Sowerby Bridge. First Division: AFC Crossleys 1-0 Calder 76, Elland United P Northowram Res, Illingworth St Marys Res 2-1 Midgley United Res, Shelf United Res 2-5 Ryburn United. Second Division: Calder 76 Res 4-1 Greetland Res, Flying Dutchman 7-3 Ivy House, Shelf FC Res 4-5 St Columbas Res, Sowerby Bridge Res 2-5 Hebden Royd Red Star Res. Halifax FA Cup Preliminary Round: Brighouse Sports OB P Illingworth St Mary’s, Ealandians 3-2 Hebden Royd Red Star, Greetland 1-3 Sowerby United, Salem 11-2 Warley Rangers, St Columbas 3-0 Brighouse Town. Fixtures - Premier Division: Denholme United v Sowerby Bridge, Illingworth St Mary’s v Sowerby United. First Division: Calder 76 v Salem, Midgley United Res v AFC Crossleys, Northowram Res v Illingworth St Marys Res, Ryburn United v St Columbas. Second Division: AFC Crossleys Res v Greetland Res, Sowerby Bridge Res v Calder 76 Res, St Columbas Res v Flying Dutchman. Skircoat Green Physiotherapy Challenge Cup 1st Round: Elland United v Hebden Royd Red Star, Shelf FC v Midgley United. Skircoat Green Physiotherapy Challenge Cup 2nd Round: Greetland v Northowram. Invitation Cup 1st Round: Sowerby United Res v Shelf FC Res. Invitation Cup 2nd Round: Shelf United Res v Hebden Royd Red Star Res.