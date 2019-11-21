Halifax AFL: Visit of Greetland should offer a test of Sowerby Bridge’s title credentials

Sowerby Bridge’s unbeaten start to the season has put them in a strong position to challenge for the Premier Division title.

A fine win at Ealandians in last weeks Halifax FA Cup will have boosted confidence even more ahead of their game with Greetland.

Adam Barlow has been a stand out figure in midfield for the Bridge and has five goals to his credit so far. Damien Randall returned after injury last week to boost Chris Pundas’ men even more. They will be well aware that Greetland won’t be easy after their good win against leaders Hebden Royd Red Star last week who lost for the first time this season.

Red Star will be looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat when they host Northowram. The Rams have only managed one win in seven outings but in Rory Thickett, a summer signing from Sowerby United and Matt Calland have strikers who are always a danger. The leaders will have to keep this pair in check.

Shelf FC will be happy to travel to Illingworth St Mary’s where they should end weeks of inactivity by playing on the 3G pitch at Trinity Academy. It’s a game Shelf should win unless they suffer from any rustiness.

Midgley United are slowly climbing the table after a poor start to their season. They make the trip to Denholme United for what could be a tricky game.Reigning champions Shelf United host Sowerby United who are one of three teams on fourpoints at the foot of the table.

Ryburn United are unbeaten in their last four league and cup games and can take advantage of leaders Salem free date to take over at the top of the First Division. They host Shelf United Res and should come out on top.

AFC Crossleys are flying at the moment but may have to be at their best to overcome St Columbas. Elland United have lost their way a little in the past month and if they are to keep promotion hopes alive cannot afford defeat at Northowram Res.

Midgley United Res are four points adrift at the foot of the table but will be hopeful of narrowing the gap when they take on fellow strugglers Illingworth St Mary’s Res. The top two clash in the Second Division with second placed Ivy House hosting leaders Hebden Royd Red Star Res. This could be a really close affair.

Flying Dutchman should keep their promotion hopes alive with a win against St Columbas Res. Greetland Res have failed to win in their last five league games. They will be looking to buck the trend when they host Warley Rangers. Sowerby United Res take on the in form AFC Crossleys Res in what could be a tight affair. Despite home soil advantage Shelf FC Res may find Sowerby Bridge Res hard to beat. Results - Premier Division: Greetland 3-0 Hebden Royd Red Star, Shelf FC P Denholme United. First Division: Illingworth St Mary’s 3-5 Northowram Res, Shelf United Res 4-0 Midgley United Res. Second Division: AFC Crossleys Res 4-1 Greetland Res, Hebden Royd Red Star Res 9-4 Shelf FC Res, Sowerby Bridge Res P Sowerby United Res, Warley Rangers 1-4 Calder 76 Res. Halifax FA Cup Preliminary Round: Brighouse Sports OB P Illingworth St Mary’s. Halifax FA Cup 1st Round: Calder 76 3-0 Elland United, Ealandians 2-6 Sowerby Bridge, Ivy House 2-4 AFC Crossleys, Midgley United P Flying Dutchman, Northowram P Shelf United, Sowerby United 2 Ryburn United 2 (4-5 pens), St Columbas 1-5 Salem.

Fixtures - Premier Division: Denholme United v Midgley United, Hebden Royd Red Star v Northowram, Illingworth St Mary’s v Shelf FC, Shelf United v Sowerby United, Sowerby Bridge v Greetland. First Division: AFC Crossleys v St Columbas, Midgley United Res v Illingworth St Mary’s Res, Northowram Res v Elland United, Ryburn United v Shelf United Res. Second Division: Flying Dutchman v St Columbas Res, Greetland Res v Warley Rangers, Ivy House v Hebden Royd Red Star Res, Shelf FC Res v Sowerby Bridge Res, Sowerby United Res v AFC Crossleys Res.