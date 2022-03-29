Halifax-born footballer Paddy Lane makes international debut for Northern Ireland

Paddy Lane (left)

Lane, a winger who plays for Fleetwood Town, started the game at Windsor Park and played for just over an hour, when he was substituted for Leeds United's Stuart Dallas.

Former Halifax loanee Dion Charles also played for Northern Ireland in the game.

After a spell at Blackburn as a youngster, Lane came through the academy at Hyde United and broke into their first-team during the 2018/19 season, becoming a fan's favourite and appearing 68 times for the side, scoring 13 goals, and assisting a further seven in all competitions.

Lane has also spent time at Farsley Celtic and Brighouse Town. He joined Fleetwood in June last year, signing a deal until the end of the 2022/23 season.