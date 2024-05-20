Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Millington has dismissed speculation linking The Shaymen with a move for Sunderland youngster Caden Kelly.

Reports in the Sunderland Echo linked Town with a move for the 20-year-old attacker, who made his first team debut for Sunderland during the 2022-23 season but has predominately played for the club’s under-21 team since.

"Nothing in that at all, no," Millington told the Courier on the speculation.

"We didn't take any loans last year. I know some people see that as a negative but the truth is, that's meant that the likes of Kane Thomson-Sommers, Flo Hoti, Adan George, Andrew Oluwabori, Adam Senior, Jack Evans have all got minutes.

"All these young players looking to establish themselves at the level now come into their second season with Halifax Town in a really strong position.

"The loan market is an option for us, if it makes us a lot stronger or if it covers off any crises with injuries or severe poor performance, that's when we look into the loan market.

"But our priority is to find players who are invested in doing their very best longer term for Halifax Town."