Halifax boss Millington hopeful there'll be another new signing completed before Saturday

Chris Millington hopes another new signing will be added to his squad before Saturday's game against Yeovil.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Lewis Leigh joined on loan from Bromley earlier this week, and was an unused substitute in the 2-1 victory over Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday night.

He and the addition of another new face are needed after long-term injuries to defender Will Smith and midfielder Scott High.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if another addition would arrive before the weekend, Millington told the Courier: "I hope so yeah.

Chris Millington

"It'd be a big help to us if we could secure that second signing."

Millington added the potential recruit is "a player who can play a mixture of positions, but predominantly a defender" and is set to be a permanent addition rather than on loan.

"It'll be a permanent contract, but length I don't know," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It might be short-term, it might be something slightly longer."

Millington said winger Max Wright's knee injury would be assessed before determining whether any other signings are needed, with Town's squad looking stretched.

"At the minute it's Lewis and one other," he said.

"But obviously we'll investigate the severity of Max's knock and then make a decision on what to do next."