Halifax boss Millington thrilled to complete signing of forward Oluwabori
The winger joins from Peterborough United, having had loan spells at Boreham Wood, Kettering and Yeovil while with The Posh.
"He came up on our radar when he had a loan spell at Kettering last season,” Millington said.
"Then when we came up against Yeovil, he was one of the players who was highlighted by our analyst as a serious player to watch.
"When a player gets highlighted by Gaz McClelland, the head of recruitment, and Dylan Mistry, our lead analyst, then we know we're onto something.
"We monitored him very closely over the closing weeks of the season and a lot of ground work was done to prepare the deal.
"It's been a good number of weeks in the making so we're thrilled to get it over the line."
Millington says his new signing can play anywhere across the front-three.
"Given the shape we've been playing and the shape we'll look to play, he's versatile and can be a real threat in all of those positions,” the Halifax boss added.