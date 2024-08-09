Halifax complete the signing of former Rotherham United goalkeeper
The keeper, 20, joins after leaving Rotherham United, who he joined when he was nine.
Ford’s dad Stuart was also a goalkeeper for The Millers, although Nat was unable to break into the first-team at the club.
He signed his first professional contract with the club in April last year and was a stand-out performer for the side that reached the final of the Youth Alliance Cup.
Then Rotherham manager Matt Taylor said to the Rotherham Advertiser at the time of him signing his pro deal: “His displays for the under-18s have been excellent. He’s quite mature and is a good size.”
Ford, who was on trial at Halifax during pre-season, will be backup to Town’s first choice stopper and captain Sam Johnson.
Town boss Chris Millington told the Courier: "He's a real solid type of character, very much out of the Sam Johnson mould: turns up, makes saves, no fuss, and quietly goes about his work.
"So he'll be a very solid addition to the squad."
