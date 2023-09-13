Watch more videos on Shots!

Both were absent for last weekend's 1-1 draw against Southend United, but the duo have since taken part in training this week.

"He should be available for selection," Millington said on winger Wright. "He's taken part in some parts of the sessions so far this week but will be back in full training Thursday and Friday."

And on Cooke, the Town boss said: "He's trained fully Monday and Tuesday so he'll be available for selection."

Central midfielders Florent Hoti and Kane Thomson-Sommers are progressing well in their return to fitness.

"Still edging forward, a little bit more involved in sessions," Millington said.

"We've not had them involved in the more intense, high-contact elements of the sessions but they are moving rapidly, Flo maybe a little bit ahead of Kane at the moment, but both moving well towards hopefully more involvement next week."

On longer-term injury victim Festus Arthur, Millington said: "Progressing nicely, well ahead of schedule.

"I think initially there was talk of it being January, February for a return but the likelihood is that it'll be this side of Christmas.

"He's still got a lot of hard work to do and we know these situations can have little problems along the way which can cause delays, so we're not getting too carried away.

"But he's a really committed lad and he's doing everything he can to get himself back as soon as he possibly can."

Millington said he wasn't expecting any new additions to his squad in the short-term.

Meanwhile, former Town defender Jesse Debrah's next move remains uncertain, although he is being linked with a move to League One side Port Vale.

"I know the club had a couple of enquiries from Football League clubs but I'm not sure where they're up to, so there has been some interest in Jesse," Millington said.

"I would imagine we'll know more in the next couple of weeks."

The Town manager says discussions have been planned in the not-too-distant future regarding those players in the squad who are out-of-contract at the end of the season.

"It's something we reflected on as a club at the back end of last season that we need to be better at in terms of we either get a commitment or we don't, and at least if we don't we then know which areas of the squad we're really focusing our energies on come the end of the season," Millington said.