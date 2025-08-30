Halifax fight back to beat Yeovil Town 3-2 at The Shay

FC Halifax Town secured their second win of the season as they fought back to beat Yeovil Town 3-2 at The Shay.

Halifax relinquished a half-time lead but dug deep to register a hard-fought victory.

The hosts would argue they were playing a battling Yeovil side and a referee on a very bad day, but overcame such obstacles and found a way to win when they hadn't been at their best.

It's the result rather than the performance that will be cherished here, with Town unconvincing for large parts, but relieved to finally have another win to show for the positives they have produced so far this season.

The home side began the game in complete control, with Yeovil sitting back and soaking up whatever pressure the hosts could muster.

Yeovil striker Harvey Greenslade was involved enough for Town to be wary about a goal against the run of play though.

It took less than 20 minutes for the cries of "gerrit forward!" to be heard as The Shaymen struggled to find any tempo or rhythm to their play.

Town couldn't even gerrit at all after that, as Yeovil came into the game more and started to control possession like Halifax had earlier, only with more fluency.

Halifax were too passive, too easy to play round and through, with the only excitement Town fans were getting being whether David Kawa could make anything of hopeful long balls.

The home fans were getting more restless as the game crawled towards half-time, with their team looking a bit devoid of ideas; Adam Adetoro must have had twice as many touches and twice as much time on the ball as any other player.

Greenslade, latching onto one of several through balls from deep, should have done better when he was played in one-on-one with Sam Johnson, but took too heavy a touch.

What Halifax would have given for a chance like that. They went close with a shot from range by Jay Turner-Cooke, but penalty box entries were few and far between.

Until, that is, a cross from the right fell to Kawa, and his cutback across the goalmouth was turned in by Bray moments before the interval.

Breet McGavin went close with a free-kick shortly after the break, before Yeovil were given a hotly-contested penalty after Cody Johnson's challenge on Luke McCormick in the box, with Junior Morias converting.

That was after 52 minutes, and before the hour mark, the turnaround was complete as Josh Sims was able to burst down the right and cross unchallenged for Greenslade to head in.

Yeovil had come out fighting in the second-half, whereas Halifax hadn't improved on their first-half showing.

But The Shaymen showed some resolve of their own when Bray found the net again, converting from another low cross by Kawa.

Both sides looked vulnerable to conceding another, with substitute Angelo Cappell giving the hosts an added dimension down their left.

Whether it was a sense of injustice at referee Richard Aspinall's performance or Adam Lakeland's changes having an impact, there did seem to be more fire in the belly from Town. And another worryingly low home crowd had found their voice too.

Town's own turnaround was completed when substitute Will Harris fired high into the net from a corner.

The see-saw nearly tipped again but Alex Whittle volleyed over from inside the Halifax box, and then substitute Aaron Jarvis headed against the post.

Halifax: Johnson, Tarima, Hmami, Adetoro, Latty-Fairweather (Cappello 60), C Johnson, Hugill (Jenkins 88), Bray (Griffin 90), Turner-Cooke, Cooke (Harris 60), Kawa (Pugh 88). Subs not used: Ford, Sutcliffe.

Scorers: Bray (45, 65), Harris (79)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 3

Yeovil: Ward, Pendleton (Cousin-Dawson 76), Williams, Wannell, Whittle, McCormick, McGavin, Sims (Campbell 71), Morias, Plant, Greenslade (Jarvis 76). Subs not used: Gould, Cousin-Dawson, Ferguson, Wodskou.

Scorers: Morias (52), Greenslade (58)

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 6

Attendance: 1,280 (143 away)

Referee: Richard Aspinall

Town man of the match: I'll give it to Owen Bray. Not often a Town player gets a brace, and he took both goals well. Put in a hard-working performance too.