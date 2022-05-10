Halifax firm Nuie Bathrooms renews sponsorship with FC Halifax Town for third year running

The two kits Town fans can choose between

The football team will proudly don the bathroom’s specialist logo while playing away matches throughout the 2022-23 season.

To celebrate the partnership continuing into its third season, Nuie is giving Town supporters the chance to select the design of the team’s third kit for next season. Fans will be able to vote for their preferred shirt through the club’s social media channels.

Tony Wood, of The Roxor Group said: “We couldn’t be prouder to announce the renewal of our sponsorship of FC Halifax Town’s away kit for the third year running. As a proud Halifax based business for over 30 years, supporting other local groups within the region is a key priority for us. Not only has the Roxor Group seen an incredibly successful year in 2021, with sales at a record high, F.C Halifax Town has also had a fantastic season and we hope 2022 marks another great year for us both.

“As a business, we have been avid supporters of FC Halifax Town from the start and we hope our partnership with the team continues to develop in the future. What’s more, this year, we’re giving other avid FC Halifax Town supporters the opportunity to pick the team’s third kit and we’re very excited to see which design they go for.

“We hope the team set out with their best foot forward this football season – and we can’t wait to be back on the stands cheering them on.”