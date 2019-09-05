Halifax football club send old kits to team in Nigeria

A footballer for Illingworth based St Columbas AFC has helped generate football boots and items of kit for his former team Samba Boys FC in Lagos, Nigeria.

Frank Odion appealed to his team-mates for old kit donations and since then, he has collected many pairs of old boots from the Saints squad and the club has also donated their first ever kit.

Frank also collected footballs, bibs and other useful kit, which have been sent to Lagos to help support youngsters in Frank’s old village to play football.