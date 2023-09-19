Halifax forward joins Hyde United on a month's loan
FC Halifax Town forward Jimiel Chikukwa has joined Northern Premier League Premier Division side Hyde United on a month’s loan.
Chikukwa joined Halifax towards the end of last month and has made one substitute appearance so far for The Shaymen.
Former Halifax defender Jesse Debrah joined League One side Port Vale on a two-year deal earlier this week.