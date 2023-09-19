News you can trust since 1853
Halifax forward joins Hyde United on a month's loan

FC Halifax Town forward Jimiel Chikukwa has joined Northern Premier League Premier Division side Hyde United on a month’s loan.
By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Sep 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Chikukwa joined Halifax towards the end of last month and has made one substitute appearance so far for The Shaymen.

Former Halifax defender Jesse Debrah joined League One side Port Vale on a two-year deal earlier this week.

