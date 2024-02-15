Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The midfielder joined The Shaymen last month from Leeds United and has made four appearances so far for Town.

Jenkins found first-team opportunities hard to come by at Leeds, and says he is now focused on making up for that at The Shay.

"Absolutely, and kick on in my career, definitely," he said when asked if he comes to Halifax with a point to prove.

Jack Jenkins

"Just to showcase what I can do, to have an opportunity to showcase what I can do and prove I'm a good player."

Jenkins made his Town debut at the start of the month in the 2-1 defeat against Aldershot, and after a further substitute appearance, has started the last two matches.

"I feel I've started quite well, it's tough being thrown straight in but all the lads have been mint and the manager's been brilliant," he said.

"I wouldn't want it any other way, I've come here to play games straight away, that's what I wanted.

FLEETWOOD, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Jack Jenkins of Leeds United applauds the fans after the Pre-Season Friendly match between Fleetwood Town and Leeds United at Highbury Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Fleetwood, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

"I feel I've done quite well, I just need to get more involved in goals and assists, that's what I want to do here.

"I've loved being around the lads, training is class and obviously enjoy the matches the most."

Jenkins played for Garforth Villa as a youngster where he was scouted by Leeds, starting in their shadow squad aged six.

He then progressed from their under 8 team all the way to becoming a professional.

Jenkins was a Leeds fan as a child, as were his dad and granddad.

"I didn't have a season ticket but we used to get tickets off the club so I'd go most Saturdays to home games," he said.

"The play-off semi-final against Derby was great more recently, the stadium was full and everyone was waving their flags, that was class. The atmosphere was unbelievable."

Jenkins played with current Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell from a young age and was in the same under 21 side as Crysencio Summerville and Joe Gelhardt.

Town's assistant manager Andy Cooper was a coach at Leeds at the same time as Jenkins, although they were involved with different age groups

"The youth set-up is class, I loved every minute of it," he said.

"Obviously going full-time and getting that feel of what being a professional football is like, I absolutely loved it.

"Looking back, I couldn't have asked for much more."

Jenkins was 17 when he signed pro with his boyhood club - "probably one of the best days of my life" - and made his debut as a substitute in Leeds' 3-0 FA Cup defeat at Crawley in January 2021.

"It was a great moment, I'll never forget that," Jenkins said. "It's hard to describe, just dead proud."

When asked if he ever feel close to breaking into the first-team regularly, Jenkins said: "With (Marcelo) Bielsa, everyone was involved, so you were always very close.

"All the young players were close to getting a chance, he had the record for the most academy graduates to make their debut.

"He was just a genius. Just tactically unbelievable, I was probably the fittest I've ever been.

"Just an unbelievable coach. The things he taught me individually will stay with me for the rest of my career.

"His intensity, in training and games, it stays with you."

Jenkins got more sustained first-team exposure with a loan spell at Salford last season, which he said was a big step in his development.

"Massive, with being part of the first-team and understanding what it's like, the ups and downs," he said.

"It helped me a lot mentally and to grow up.

"It teaches you a lot about yourself and about football."

The 21-year-old's move to Halifax brought an end to his 11 year association with Leeds.

"Mixed emotions because I'd been at Leeds since I was a kid but my time was up there, it was time for me to move on, and Halifax is the perfect fit for me for what I need right now," he said.

"Just the way the club is with younger players like myself, the kind of model it is, it fits me.

"The manager gives young players chances and that's what I need."

And Town's track record of developing young talent helped attract Jenkins too.

"Absolutely, that's one of the reasons why I chose to come here, because it's a great platform to further your career but it's also a great club to be at," he said.

"I knew Coops beforehand and Sarg (Joe Sargison, first-team coach), so it does help a lot to have familiar faces there.

"Especially Coops, he knows what type of player I am and what I can do.