FC Halifax Town midfielder Luke Summerfield is listed as being suspended for the next three games on the FA website after his controversial red card against Southend United on Saturday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read
The bizarre incident, involving Summerfield and referee Paul Marsden, went viral over the weekend, being viewed millions of times on social media and being reported on by various national media outlets.
Summerfield is currently listed as being suspended on the FA website for “striking - violent conduct - Law 12 S2", with his three-game ban meaning he will miss matches against Dorking, Chesterfield and Barnet.
Town boss Chris Millington told the Courier after the game on Saturday that Marsden had made a big mistake in dismissing Summerfield and his instinct was that the club would appeal the decision.