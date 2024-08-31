Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Angelo Cappello's third minute goal earned FC Halifax Town a much-needed win at bottom side Ebbsfleet United.

Halifax needed this win after only one in their first five, and you could see the players knew it too.

Failure to beat an Ebbsfleet side having a dreadful start to the season wouldn't have done much for confidence, but The Shaymen battled and scrapped and fought their way to three very welcome points, and their first clean sheet of the campaign too.

Town scored their first first-half goal of the season just three minutes in when a cross by Adan George found Jamie Cooke, whose shot was deflected to the far post where Cappello hammered in a low shot for his first goal since the win at Woking in October last year.

Only a big save from Sam Johnson kept out Dominic Poleon soon afterwards though after he'd got in behind the Halifax, with further shots blocked before it was finally cleared.

That would be Ebbsfleet's only shot on target of the match, though.

Cooke, looking more effective up front, with George also looking more comfortable on the right, had another shot just over, with Town playing with intensity and purpose.

Ebbsfleet were too much like The Shaymen have been too often at the start of the season; slow, ponderous and indecisive.

Halifax were fast and aggressive. Especially Andrew Oluwabori, causing havoc down the left, shimmying and swaying through challenge after unsuccessful challenge, only thwarted when his shots were blocked.

He should have done better one-on-one from close range, only firing straight at Mark Cousins.

Town still didn't help themselves though with some dicey moments, losing the ball in dangerous areas and putting themselves under pressure.

But Ebbsfleet didn't have the killer touch to punish them.

Owen Bray caught the eye in midfield, covering a lot of ground, following the ball and using it well, while Will Smith was excellent in the air, helping keep Ebbsfleet at arm's length.

There were more signs of cohesion and fluidity from The Shaymen, more short, sharp passing and playing through their opponent rather than in-front of them.

Ebbsfleet boss Danny Searle had seen enough to make a double change before the hour-mark, with the hosts creating nothing and offering nothing.

Halifax were solid at the back - with Smith and Adam Alimi-Adetoro first to every ball - giving nothing away and frustrating the hosts, who couldn't get going, but Town weren't able to build on that defensive foundation by threatening a game-finishing second goal.

It had all got a bit messy and ragged from both teams.

Cooke should have done better with a near post header after a lovely cross by Adam Senior, with Town likelier to score another than Fleet were to equalise.

Cooke's ceaseless running and tackling epitomised Halifax's determination to bag the win.

That determination saw him sent-off in added time for the second of two bookings for fouls on Ben Chapman.

Ebbsfleet: Cousins, Dallison, Phillips (Tanner 75), Cordner, Page (Chapman 72), Wright, Kellerman (Domi 63), Cundle (Ondo 57), Fonguck (Edser 57), Tanga, Poleon. Subs not used: Berry, O'Neill.

Shots on target: 1

Shots off target: 8

Corners: 6

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Smith, Alimi-Adetoro, Cappello (Galvin 81), Evans, Bray (Pugh 84), Oluwabori (Emmerson 76), Hoti, Cooke, George (Wright 68). Subs not used: Ford, Arthur, Jenkins.

Scorer: Cappello (3)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 10

Corners: 1

Attendance: 1,379

Referee: Stuart Morland

Town man of the match: Plenty of contenders, unlike recent games. Oluwabori was good down the left, Cooke played well up top, Bray was bright in midfield and all Halifax's back four were superb. Will Smith takes it for me, but could have been one of a few.