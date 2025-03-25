Halifax sign attacking midfielder on loan from Bolton Wanderers
Eze has recently been on loan at National League North side Chorley, following on from a loan spell at Warrington Town last season.
The attacking midfielder signed for Bolton Wanderers last summer having been released by Championship outfit, Norwich City.
He also came through the youth ranks at Chelsea and Derby County before moving to the Canaries in July 2022.
"We've been watching him for a number of months, so we've had a close eye on him and he's the type of player we like,” said Town boss Chris Millington.
"He's a skilful and unpredictable type, in the mould of a Milli Alli or an Andrew Oluwabori.
"We possibly would have moved for him earlier had we had the space in the squad, but now's the right time.
"He can play anywhere across the front four really but we expect he'll play the majority of his minutes with us in one of the wide areas."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.