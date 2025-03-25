Halifax sign attacking midfielder on loan from Bolton Wanderers

By Tom Scargill
Published 25th Mar 2025, 18:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

FC Halifax Town have completed the loan signing of attacking midfielder Dubem Eze from Bolton Wanderers for the rest of the season.

Eze has recently been on loan at National League North side Chorley, following on from a loan spell at Warrington Town last season.

The attacking midfielder signed for Bolton Wanderers last summer having been released by Championship outfit, Norwich City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He also came through the youth ranks at Chelsea and Derby County before moving to the Canaries in July 2022.

FC Halifax Town badge logoplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town badge logo

"We've been watching him for a number of months, so we've had a close eye on him and he's the type of player we like,” said Town boss Chris Millington.

"He's a skilful and unpredictable type, in the mould of a Milli Alli or an Andrew Oluwabori.

"We possibly would have moved for him earlier had we had the space in the squad, but now's the right time.

"He can play anywhere across the front four really but we expect he'll play the majority of his minutes with us in one of the wide areas."

Related topics:HalifaxBolton WanderersChorleyNational LeagueDerby County

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice